She refused to be drawn on the issue when asked by Martin Carruthers of the BBC – but did stress that the DUP is awaiting legislation from the government “to protect NI's place within the UK”.

Specifically, she said she wants the fulfilment of a promise made in the New Decade, New Approach deal of 2020.

Under the heading “Annex A: UK Government Commitments to Northern Ireland”, paragraph 10, here’s what that deal said:

"The Government is absolutely committed to ensuring that Northern Ireland remains an integral part of the UK internal market, in line with the clear guarantee in the Protocol that Northern Ireland remains in the customs territory of the United Kingdom.

"To address the issues raised by the parties, we will legislate to guarantee unfettered access for Northern Ireland’s businesses to the whole of the UK internal market, and ensure that this legislation is in force for 1 January 2021.

"The government will engage in detail with a restored Executive on measures to protect and strengthen the UK internal market.”

As well as calling for such legislation, Mrs Little-Pengelly also re-emphasised that the idea of her party softening its stance on the Protocol / Windsor Framework in exchange for money from Westminster was a non-starter.

Emma Little-Pengelly on the BBC's The View

It comes amid a squeeze on public spending after a Tory-imposed budget this month.

"There are two distinct negotiations ongoing, and one is not influenced by the other,” said Mrs Little-Pengelly – one about extra money, one about the Windsor Framework.

"We are not going to be bribed by money into accepting a deal that's not a fair deal in relation to the issues around the Protocol, about restoring NI's place in the UK and internal market of the UK.

"That's not to say we don't recognise that the financial situation has the risk of hurting people across NI – that's a seperate issue, a decision by the Secretary of State to set a budget that is not adequate.”

On the issue of NI’s place in the Union, she went on to say: “Back in early 2020 in New Decade, New Approach, the UK government promosed to bring forward legislation to protect NI's place within the UK, to address the problems and issues arising from the Protocol.

"We need to see draft legislation which addressess the free flow of goods throughout the UK... and also to ensure that, moving forward, NI's place in the UK and internal market cannot be damaged.”

Mr Carruthers the quoted a report in the Financial Times from a few days ago, which claimed that a nameless DUP insider had said the party is "looking for a commitment from the British government that no preparations for Irish reunification should by made until a border poll has been held".

Are conditions about a border poll part of the DUP's negotiations with the government?

"Let me be very clear for people,” replied Mrs Little-Pengelly.

“What we are looking is NI's place within this UK to be restored.

"The Prime Minister has the opportunity to do that, in my view, by bringing forward legislation which addresses the issues and problems that arose from the Protocol.

"We do have the Windsor Framework. I think that represents some progress. There is more work to be done...”

The presenter of The View then added: “Have you added to your shopping list the issue of a border poll?” in particular that there “will not be a border poll in the forseeable future”.

Mrs Little-Pengelly said: “We are asking for NI's place in the UK to be restored... It hasn't changed. What we're asking for is the restoration of NI's place within the UK internal market fully as part of this UK.”

Meanwhile, yesterday former UK Prime Minister John Major was reported as telling a gathering in the Irish Embassy in London that it is a “credible demand” for republicans to ask for the UK to define what exactly its terms for a border poll are.

But he also said the prospect of a united Ireland outcome from such a poll is “further away than you think” and it might be “unwise” for republicans to force one now.

