Easter Sunday 2025: Here are the dawn services the Church of Ireland is hosting near you

Christians across the Province are preparing for an early start on Sunday as traditional dawn services are staged.

The News Letter has already published a list of dawn services being run by the Presbyterian Church – here.

Here we publish a list of ones being run by the Church of Ireland.

One of those hosting such a service was Clive Atkinson of Willowfield Church of Ireland in east Belfast, who said the practice stems from the Biblical reference to Christ’s tomb being discovered empty “very early in the morning”.

Dawn services are to take place across Northern Ireland (and beyond) on Easter Sunday. Here the sun is pictured rising over Bushy Park, south west London (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"It’s just to reflect what the New Testament says,” he said.

“Last year we had somewhere in the region of 30 people. I’ve been at joint church services in the morning that could be anything between 50 and 100 folk. They are very popular.”

While there is no centralised list of dawn Church of Ireland services, here is what we have been able to glean at time of writing (there will be other parish services not listed here):

There will be an Armagh Diocesan service at The Argory, Moy, at 6.30am;

Meanwhile Mullabrack and Kilcluney parishes are hosting a 6.15am service at Gosford Forest Park just outside Markethill.

In Connor Diocese, Greenisland parish in east Antrim will hold a service at Knockagh Monument, 6am;

In Ballymena, there will be a 6am service at the Old Church Yard on Church Street;

In Antrim town, All Saints Parish Church will be hosting a service at Lough Shore at 7.30am;

In Clogher Diocese, Rossory Parish Church in Enniskillen will hold a service at 6.30am at the ruins of Old Rossorry (with bacon rolls and tea in parochial hall afterwards)’

Aghavea Parish Church in east Fermanagh is holding Holy Communion in the garden at 7am;

Ardress Parish Church in north Fermanagh is holding a service at 6am at Muckross Quay;

Killadeas Church on the east side of Lower Lough Erne is holding a service at 6.30am at the shore behind the church;

In Down and Dromore Diocese, there is a 6am service at Willowfield Church in east Belfast;

In Holywood, St Philip and St James' Church is holding a 6am service at on the church green, followed by breakfast;

In Kilkeel, Christ Church will be hosting a 7am holy communion service on Cranfield Beach, along with a breakfast barbecue.

In Derry and Raphoe Diocese, All Saints' Church in Clooney, east Londonderry city, will be holding a service at The Rectory at 7am;

Leckpatrick Parish Church, north of Strabane, will host 6am service at The Rectory;

Donegal Parish Church is to host a 6.30am service at The Old Abbey, Donegal Town;

In Clondevaddock and Mevagh parishes in north Donegal, a 7am service will be held at Portsalon Pier;

In Kilcronaghan and Ballynascreen parishes, there will be a service at 6.30am at the ruins of Kilcronaghan Old Church near Draperstown;

Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church, Ballykelly, is hosting a 7.30am service at the parish church grounds;

Castlerock and Dunboe Parish is hosting a service at Mussenden Temple;