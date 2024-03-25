Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Not only will the clocks go forward by an hour, but it is also the day when Christians across both sides of the border will proclaim 'He is risen, He is risen indeed!' as Easter Sunday is celebrated.

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has compiled a list of upwards of 40 venues where services are taking place that have been organised by local congregations, or gatherings involving Presbyterian churches, and others in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are taking place on beaches and slipways, in forest parks, atop hills and at some iconic settings, such as the Giant’s Causeway, the Cloughmore Stone, Carrickfergus Castle and the Spelga Dam in the Mountains of Mourne.

An Easter Sunday dawn service will be held at the Giant's Causeway at 7.00am

With the earliest services beginning at 6am (weather dependent of course), they vary in format involving praise, prayer, scripture readings and a short address. A tradition that goes back many generations. Some even offer a tasty breakfast afterwards.

Here is the full list of Presbyterian Church in Ireland dawn services on Easter Sunday morning:

Armagh Presbytery

7.00am: Play park, Killylea, organised by Knappagh Presbyterian Church followed by breakfast in the Band Hall

Ballymena Presbytery

7.00am: Slemish car park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.00am: Portglenone Forest Park - breakfast to follow in First Portglenone Church Hall

East Belfast Presbytery

6.30am: Belvoir Forest Park, meet in the car park opposite Tesco on the dual carriageway. (Service at 6.45am, but meet at 6.30am). Organised by Ravenhill Presbyterian Church with breakfast afterwards at the Church Halls

6.30am: Lisnabreeny at the top of the Cregagh Glen. Organised by Kirkpatrick Memorial Presbyterian Church, meet at the bottom of the Glen for 6.30am (service at 7am)

South Belfast Presbytery

6.00am: Joint service with St John's Newtownbreda on the lawn of Cooke Centenary Presbyterian Church, with breakfast after in the Cooke Church Halls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.45am: Halfway down the path from near the House of Sport roundabout to Clement Wilson Park. Those attending are invited to bring a flash of tea or coffee. Croissants provided after the short service. Hosted by McCracken Memorial Presbyterian Church

Carrickfergus Presbytery

7.00am: At Bank Heads Town Park, Larne. Hosted by First Larne, Gardenmore and Craigy Hill Presbyterian Churches. Breakfast afterwards in Craigy Hill halls

7.00am: Ballygally at the slipway, hosted by Cairncastle congregation in association with neighbouring churches

7.00am: Carrickfergus Castle car park, in association with other churches. Followed by breakfast in St Nicholas Church of Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.30am: Ballyboley Forest Park, hosted by Ballynure Presbyterian Church, followed by breakfast at the church

Coleraine and Limavady Presbytery

6.30am: Organised by Portstewart and Burnside Presbyterian Churches along with Portstewart Baptist Church, taking place on Harbour Hill, Portstewart with breakfast afterwards

6.30am: Myroe Presbyterian Church will hold their service in its car park

6.45am: Ramore Head, Portrush, organised by Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, with breakfast afterwards in Ballywillan Church Hall

Down Presbytery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.00am: Island Hill, just outside Comber, Ringcreevy Road, BT23 5NR organised by Comber Churches Together

6.15am: Killinchy and Ballygowan Presby. Churches at 16 Killinakin Road, Killinchy, BT23 6PS

6.30am: Glasswater Wood, (Glasswater Road, Crossgar, Downpatrick BT30 9JA) organised by Raffrey Presbyterian Church

Dromore Presbytery

6.30am: Organised by Railway Street and Sloan Street Presbyterian Churches, Lisburn, taking place at the Wallace Park Bandstand in the city

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.00am: Organised by Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church, Dromore, service will take place on the Mound, Dromore, with breakfast afterwards at the Church Hall

7.00am: Organised by Hillsborough Presbyterian Church taking place at the Fort Field, Hillsborough Forest Park

7.00am: Moira Churches Together at Moira Demesne, followed by breakfast in Moira Presbyterian Church

Dublin and Munster Presbytery (County Wicklow)

6.30am: Arklow Churches Together, South Beach Car Park (Arklow)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.45am: The seafront in front of St David's Holy Faith Secondary School. Organised by Greystone Presbyterian Church with breakfast in the church hall afterwards

Iveagh Presbytery

6.45am: Newcastle central promenade, inter-church service involving Newcastle Presbyterian Church

7.00am: Spelga Dam, Mourne Mountains (if wet/snow Clonduff Presbyterian Church) followed by breakfast in church halls

Monaghan Presbytery

7.00am (County Monaghan): Ballybay Group of Presbyterian Churches - meet in Ballybay Town Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7.00am (County Monaghan): Monaghan Churches Together (including First Monaghan & Ballyalbany Presbyterian Churches) 'Son-Light Service' taking place at Monaghan Colegiate School, followed by breakfast at the school

7.00am (County Cavan): Service taking place at Haltons, Cootehill, County Cavan (opposite Abbots factory) followed by breakfast at in Cootehill Presbyterian Church Hall

Newry Presbytery

6.30am: Cloughmore Stone, Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor

Route Presbytery

7.00am: Causeway Stones, Giants Causeway

7.00am: Outside St James' Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney

Templepatrick Presbytery

6.30am: Second Donegore Presbyterian Church (also known as Dunamuggy)

Tyrone Presbytery

6.30am: Dungannon Forest Park. Entrance at Moygashel Gate, Jackson Road, Dungannon, BT71 7RE