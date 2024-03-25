Presbyterian Easter dawn services: full list of times and locations across Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic
and live on Freeview channel 276
Not only will the clocks go forward by an hour, but it is also the day when Christians across both sides of the border will proclaim 'He is risen, He is risen indeed!' as Easter Sunday is celebrated.
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has compiled a list of upwards of 40 venues where services are taking place that have been organised by local congregations, or gatherings involving Presbyterian churches, and others in the local community.
They are taking place on beaches and slipways, in forest parks, atop hills and at some iconic settings, such as the Giant’s Causeway, the Cloughmore Stone, Carrickfergus Castle and the Spelga Dam in the Mountains of Mourne.
With the earliest services beginning at 6am (weather dependent of course), they vary in format involving praise, prayer, scripture readings and a short address. A tradition that goes back many generations. Some even offer a tasty breakfast afterwards.
Here is the full list of Presbyterian Church in Ireland dawn services on Easter Sunday morning:
Armagh Presbytery
7.00am: Play park, Killylea, organised by Knappagh Presbyterian Church followed by breakfast in the Band Hall
Ballymena Presbytery
7.00am: Slemish car park
7.00am: Portglenone Forest Park - breakfast to follow in First Portglenone Church Hall
East Belfast Presbytery
6.30am: Belvoir Forest Park, meet in the car park opposite Tesco on the dual carriageway. (Service at 6.45am, but meet at 6.30am). Organised by Ravenhill Presbyterian Church with breakfast afterwards at the Church Halls
6.30am: Lisnabreeny at the top of the Cregagh Glen. Organised by Kirkpatrick Memorial Presbyterian Church, meet at the bottom of the Glen for 6.30am (service at 7am)
South Belfast Presbytery
6.00am: Joint service with St John's Newtownbreda on the lawn of Cooke Centenary Presbyterian Church, with breakfast after in the Cooke Church Halls
6.45am: Halfway down the path from near the House of Sport roundabout to Clement Wilson Park. Those attending are invited to bring a flash of tea or coffee. Croissants provided after the short service. Hosted by McCracken Memorial Presbyterian Church
Carrickfergus Presbytery
7.00am: At Bank Heads Town Park, Larne. Hosted by First Larne, Gardenmore and Craigy Hill Presbyterian Churches. Breakfast afterwards in Craigy Hill halls
7.00am: Ballygally at the slipway, hosted by Cairncastle congregation in association with neighbouring churches
7.00am: Carrickfergus Castle car park, in association with other churches. Followed by breakfast in St Nicholas Church of Ireland
7.30am: Ballyboley Forest Park, hosted by Ballynure Presbyterian Church, followed by breakfast at the church
Coleraine and Limavady Presbytery
6.30am: Organised by Portstewart and Burnside Presbyterian Churches along with Portstewart Baptist Church, taking place on Harbour Hill, Portstewart with breakfast afterwards
6.30am: Myroe Presbyterian Church will hold their service in its car park
6.45am: Ramore Head, Portrush, organised by Ballywillan Presbyterian Church, with breakfast afterwards in Ballywillan Church Hall
Down Presbytery
6.00am: Island Hill, just outside Comber, Ringcreevy Road, BT23 5NR organised by Comber Churches Together
6.15am: Killinchy and Ballygowan Presby. Churches at 16 Killinakin Road, Killinchy, BT23 6PS
6.30am: Glasswater Wood, (Glasswater Road, Crossgar, Downpatrick BT30 9JA) organised by Raffrey Presbyterian Church
Dromore Presbytery
6.30am: Organised by Railway Street and Sloan Street Presbyterian Churches, Lisburn, taking place at the Wallace Park Bandstand in the city
7.00am: Organised by Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church, Dromore, service will take place on the Mound, Dromore, with breakfast afterwards at the Church Hall
7.00am: Organised by Hillsborough Presbyterian Church taking place at the Fort Field, Hillsborough Forest Park
7.00am: Moira Churches Together at Moira Demesne, followed by breakfast in Moira Presbyterian Church
Dublin and Munster Presbytery (County Wicklow)
6.30am: Arklow Churches Together, South Beach Car Park (Arklow)
6.45am: The seafront in front of St David's Holy Faith Secondary School. Organised by Greystone Presbyterian Church with breakfast in the church hall afterwards
Iveagh Presbytery
6.45am: Newcastle central promenade, inter-church service involving Newcastle Presbyterian Church
7.00am: Spelga Dam, Mourne Mountains (if wet/snow Clonduff Presbyterian Church) followed by breakfast in church halls
Monaghan Presbytery
7.00am (County Monaghan): Ballybay Group of Presbyterian Churches - meet in Ballybay Town Park
7.00am (County Monaghan): Monaghan Churches Together (including First Monaghan & Ballyalbany Presbyterian Churches) 'Son-Light Service' taking place at Monaghan Colegiate School, followed by breakfast at the school
7.00am (County Cavan): Service taking place at Haltons, Cootehill, County Cavan (opposite Abbots factory) followed by breakfast at in Cootehill Presbyterian Church Hall
Newry Presbytery
6.30am: Cloughmore Stone, Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor
Route Presbytery
7.00am: Causeway Stones, Giants Causeway
7.00am: Outside St James' Presbyterian Church, Ballymoney
Templepatrick Presbytery
6.30am: Second Donegore Presbyterian Church (also known as Dunamuggy)
Tyrone Presbytery
6.30am: Dungannon Forest Park. Entrance at Moygashel Gate, Jackson Road, Dungannon, BT71 7RE
6.30am: Ballyronan Marina, lakeshore in front of main car park - 135 Shore Road, Ballyronan, Magherafelt, BT45 6JA