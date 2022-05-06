‘Exterminate’ Nazis call from Ulster MP (1942)

“If we don’t,” he said, “they will do it to us. Every act of aggression must be met with a bigger act on our part, and for every British soldier killed we must kill 10 German soldiers. We must put everything into the war.

“If we do, the war will end much quicker; if we do not, it will drag on for a long time.

Mr Edmond Warnock, KC, MP, expressed the view that the infusion of younger blood into the political life of the country would be very necessary in the future.

He said: “A great deal of weighty thinking will have to be done by leaders of Unionism in order to raise the standard of living of the working classes - who represented 90 per cent of the population.

“It is clear that the minds of men are moving towards freedom, and that the whole conception in Britain and in America is towards the raising of the standards of life.”

He continued: “There must not in the new world into which we will emerge after the war be such a thing as a man seeing his wife and family reduced in their standard of living through anything that was not his fault.

“He must have security, and it will be useless for our older statesmen to say that the money can not be found”

He declared: “The money can and must be found. After the last war we talked about a land fit for heroes: we failed. We must not fall again.”

Hitler ‘not so bombastic as usual’ says Lord Chancellor

In a speech which was broadcast during this week in 1942 Lord Simon, the Lord Chancellor, responded to a recent speech by German dictator Adolf Hitler.

He said: “The Fuehrer was not so bombastic as usual; he doesn’t seem to have shouted so loud. Certainly this last speech indicates that he is not entirely satisfied with the internal condition of Germany. Perhaps he is planning another purge.

“It looks as though there are forces arising in Germany not entirely subservient to his will.”

Continuing, Lord Simon said: “To President Roosevelt’s four freedoms – of speech, from want, from insecurity and from fear – must be added fifth – the freedom of every citizen to appeal to the law and the courts.