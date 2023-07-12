Gone in 60 seconds: Video follows an eleventh night loyalist bonfire as it goes from standing tall to fiery ball
This one-minute video tracks the loyalist bonfire in Greenisland estate on the eleventh night 2023.
By Adam Kula
Published 12th Jul 2023, 01:42 BST- 1 min read
The area, on the east Antrim coast, just to the south of Carrickfergus, hosts the annual bonfire on a green close to the local Northern Ireland Supporters Club (preceded by a small childrens’ bonfire).
The footage here begins this afternoon before the crowds had gathered, then follows the scenes as it was lit at midnight and subsequently consumed by fire, sending a cloud of cinders and ember flakes drifting through the night.
The video is a 60-second edit showing its transition from midnight to about 12.30am.