Twelfth of July: WATCH moment world’s biggest-ever bonfire at Craigyhill in Larne collapses to the ground during evening of fireworks and festivities

Now it lies in ashes... and its creators could not be happier.

Footage of the Craigyhill bonfire in Larne during early evening yesterday showed lively scenes including fire jugglers as a large crowd assembles to watch the pyre being lit.

Once alight, it appears the huge pile of pallets toppled over perhaps about 20 to 25 minutes after being set aflame.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2022 - General view of the Loyalist bonfire which is claiming a new world record on July 11, 2022 in Larne, Northern Ireland. Loyalists bonfire builders have apparently broken the world record for a bonfire build ahead of the annual 12th of July celebrations which mark the protestant King William of Orange victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne. Firemen hosed down nearby properties to keep the exteriors cool and prevent them from catching fire. According to the official Guinness World Records the record for the tallest structure stands at The Craigyhill bonfire has been measured today at a height over 200 ft by an independent land survey company. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The organisers yesterday hired a surveying firm to measure its height, and the results came back that it topped out at about 202ft – roughly three feet higher than the world’s previous record-holding fire in Austria.

However, a roughly 35ft beacon was removed from the top just before it was lit, out of concerns regarding high winds.

Among the many comments online were these:

Robert Shaw: “Well done all involved. You have helped take the celebration to new level. Family entertainment. Community support and welcoming everyone from fields afar. Fantastic.

Terry Dalrymple: “Brilliant night, Rab. Never seen anything like it.”

June Mahood: “So proud of you all, you have [brought] such great pride and joy to your community and taken the time to express your thoughts and condolences to the family of the young man who unfortunately lost his life. You are all a credit to our heritage.”

Tim Macartney: “You know when the bonfire is big when the fireworks barely make it past the top.”

The News Letter will be livestreaming the Belfast parade later this morning; to tune in, go to this link: www.facebook.com/belfastnewsletter/

