The bonfire in north-west Larne stood about 100ft tall last Wednesday, and the builders aimed to more than double that using a crane over the weekend.

Now a firm they have hired in has delivered the final measurement: just over 202ft!

This puts it slightly over the current world record of 198.916ft.

The Guinness Book of Records says that the pre-existing record was held by a bonfire in Lustenau, Austria, which was burned on March 16, 2019, as part of an annual end-of-winter carnival.

This afternoon, a message was posted online from the Craigyhill bonfire builders, saying: “So the land survey firm has been down the last few hours measuring with lasers and a drone, taking measurements from three separate areas around the green of the bonfire and it was just confirmed there the height is 202.37208 feet. Record-breakers.”

Whether Guinness World Records officially accept the new record remains to be seen.

The Craigyhill Bonfire in Larne taking shape from top left to top right, and bottom left to bottom right. The first picture was taken June 12, and the latest picture was taken on July 6.

