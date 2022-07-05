TWELFTH 2022: Your go-to resource for details of all Orange Order parades across Northern Ireland – timings, locations, leading lodges, guest speakers, links and MORE

The Armagh parade, Newry parade, and Belfast parade are expected to be the biggest – with the details of the latter available at this link.

The particulars of the remaining 17 venues are set out below, in alphabetical order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12-07-2018: The Irvine family from LOL 1029 pictured as the parade passed through Newtownards town. Picture By: Arthur Allison.

(And appended to this story is a video from the last truly gigantic parade the Province saw – the May 28 centenary march in Belfast).

> ANTRIM <

Some 68 lodges and around 60 bands will gather in Antrim town, which plays host to the east Antrim Twelfth demonstration for the first time since 2010.

Joining the brethren on parade will be members of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Junior Grand Lodge.

12/07/2019 : Twelfth celebrations in Rathfriland

It will be led by Murray’s Temperance True Blues LOL 201 and Steeple Defenders Flute Band, setting off from Fountain Hill at 11am and follow a route via Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Dublin Road, Randalstown Road, to the demonstration field at Castle Road.

The religious service will be led by chaplain Rev Peter Blake of All Saints Church of Ireland in Antrim.

The return parade will begin at 4pm.

Antrim District will be parading a new bannerette.

> ARMAGH <

The Orange Order says this demonstration “is now firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world”.

Eleven district lodges will be on parade in Armagh, with a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren taking part.

They will be joined by ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and a number of Junior Boys and Junior Girls lodges.

This parade will be broadcast live on GB News.

The institution said: “The Co Armagh demonstration can attract upwards of 20,000 spectators, including some from across the border.

“Approximately 65 bands will accompany the lodges and some of the finest pipe, accordion, silver and flute bands in the country will be on parade.

“There are usually four Scottish bands on parade at the Co Armagh demonstration, and as the ‘County of the Diamond’ is renowned for the Lambeg Drum, dozens will be accompanying the lodges, especially if the weather is good.

“Armagh District LOL No. 5 is hosting this year’s parade, having missed out in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“The district is centred on the historic ecclesiastical city and has 10 private lodges, with approximately 370 brethren. The lodges take great pride on

their turnout on the Twelfth, with virtually all the brethren wearing the traditional bowler hat and white gloves.

“The District Lodge holds an Act of Remembrance each Twelfth morning outside Armagh Orange Hall on the picturesque Mall, where seven members murdered during The Troubles are commemorated on a memorial plaque.

“The brethren of Armagh District are very looking forward to hosting the parade for the first time since 2009 and to mark the event, a special souvenir

booklet has been produced.

“There will be just the one new banner being carried on parade for the first time this Twelfth, that of Corcrain Purple Rocket LOL No 339, Portadown

District.”

Lodges will assemble at the Mall from 9am, parade to the war memorial at 9.45am for a wreath laying.

The main parade (headed by Tassagh Silver Band and Tassagh True Blues LOL 49) will commence at about 10am.

Armagh District will be followed by Richhill, Killylea, Lurgan, Newtownhamilton and Portadown; the remainder of the districts, namely, Markethill, Bessbrook, Keady, Tandragee and Loughgall will parade as they arrive, and by 12.30pm, all districts should be in the demonstration field at Hamiltonsbawn Road.

PLATFORM PROCEEDINGS FOR ARMAGH:

The chair will be taken at 1.45pm by the County Grand Master Rt Wor Bro Denis J Watson JP.

A religious service will be conducted by Wor Bro Rev Dr Alan McCann, County Grand Chaplain.

The address will be given by Wor Bro Rev Edwin Frazer (currently ministering in Clogher and Glenhoy Presbyterian churches) and the prize-winning Aghavilly Accordion Band will provide the musical accompaniment for the two hymns.

The return parade is scheduled to commence from 3pm, with Lurgan District LOL No 6 being the first to leave.

> AUGHNACLOY <

The Clogher Valley Twelfth celebrations are being hosted this year by Annahoe District LOL No6 in the border village not far from Ballygawley.

The parade will move off at 12.40pm from the assembly point on the Dungannon Road, travelling along Moore Street to the Augher Road and will return to the grounds of Aughnacloy College for refreshments.

The religious service will be led by the Rev Maurice Armstrong.

Activities from 2pm to 3.30pm will include a performance from The Hilltop Dancers Ulster-Scots Group, as well as massed band music, and what organisers have dubbed “a novelty event with a Platinum Jubilee theme”.

The return parade will get underway at 3.30pm returning to the assembly point.

The organisers say: “All lodges and bands are being encouraged to return to their respective halls in the evening for family barbecues.”

> BALLYGOWAN <

The village of Ballygowan will play host to Twelfth of July celebrations for the first time since 2010.

The brethren of Saintfield District will be welcoming peers from Comber, Lecale, Ballynahinch and Castlewellan.

In total, 61 lodges from the five participating districts will be on parade accompanied by around 48 bands.

Representatives from the Association of Orangewomen of Ireland and the Junior Grand Lodge will also be taking part.

Leading the parade, which gets underway at noon, will be Barnamaghery LOL No 11 accompanied by Wellington Memorial Silver Band.

The route will see the parade leave Ravara Road travelling along Saintfield Road, Meadow Way, Oakdale, Prospect Road, Tullygarvan Road, Belfast Road, Saintfield Road and returning to Ravara Road.

Also featuring in the parade will be the North Down Dragoons, comprising cavalry and foot soldiers in military costume of the Williamite Period.

The religious service in the field will be led by Bro Rev Andrew Murray, LOL 1366.

Guest speaker is Grand Chaplain Rev Brother Stanley Gamble.

Saintfield District erected a new arch in 2021, designed to be erected in both Saintfield and Ballygowan, and will be making its first ever appearance in the village this year.

Listooder True Blues LOL 1607 will have a new banner on parade.

A special guest will be Bro Michael Thomas PM, Provincial Grand Secretary of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Ontario West, Canada.

The return parade begins at 4.15pm.

> BALLYMARTIN <

More than 1,000 Orangemen from Mourne District LOL No 6 will partake in what the order describes as “one of the most scenic Twelfth parades in Northern Ireland”.

Ballymartin lies between Kilkeel and Annalong on the south-east coast, near the Mournes.

The 15 lodges on parade will be accompanied by their own bands.

The lodges span the whole of the Mournes, from the Silent Valley LOL 263 (at foot of the Mournes) to Cranfield LOL 907 (overlooking the mouth of Carlingford Lough), to Annalong (LOL 342, LOL 1330, and LOL 1702).

Mourne District is the biggest in the Orange Institution with 1,085 members, and has the largest private lodge – Ballyvea LOL 343a, with 162 members.

This year it is the turn of Ballymageogh LOL 1036 to lead the parade with Ballymageogh Accordion Band.

The Kilkeel Lodges leave Kilkeel Orange Hall at 10.45am to parade the three miles to Ballymartin.

There, they join with the remainder of the district and return to the demonstration field where friends and family will join the brethren.

The platform proceedings begin at 2,15pm, involving Mourne district officers Wor District Master Bro Neil Cousins, Deputy District Master Bro William Baillie, District Chaplain Bro Eric Niblock, District Secretary Bro Stephen Nicholson, District Treasurer Bro William Burns, and Bro Gary Bingham.

The district will leave to commence the homeward parade at 4pm.

The last time the Twelfth was hosted in Ballymartin was 2015.

> BALLYMENA <

Twenty-seven lodges and 15 accompanying bands will take part in the annual Twelfth celebrations in Ballymena.

The town is the only one in Northern Ireland which has a Twelfth demonstration every year (besides Belfast).

This year the honour of hosting the parade belongs to the members of Kellswater LOL No 453 and Kellswater Flute Band, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year.

The band had the honour of leading the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s Centenary parade from Stormont to Belfast City Hall earlier this year.

Orangemen and bands, accompanied by a number of Lambeg drums, will assemble at Waveney Road Car park.

At 12.30pm they will proceed to the demonstration field at Ballee Playing Fields via Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, Pentagon, Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, William Street, Broughshane Street, Broadway, Church Street, Bridge Street, Harryville Bridge, Salisbury Square, Queens Street, Antrim Road and Ballee Road West.

Also on parade will be two lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and two junior lodges.

The religious service will be led by Grand Chaplain Grand Chaplain Wor Bro Rev Ian McClean with Most Wor Bro Henry Dunbar from Scotland the guest speaker.

The return parade will get underway at 4.30pm.

> BELFAST <

Full details on the parade in Northern Ireland’s capital are available here:

> BUSHMILLS <

The most senior Orangeman in Ireland will be the guest speaker at the Twelfth of July celebrations in Bushmills.

The Grand Master Most Wor Bro Edward Stevenson will join brethren from 43 lodges representing five districts – Bushmills LOL No 21, Ballycastle LOL No 23, Ballymoney LOL No 16, Cloughmills LOL No 14, and Rasharkin LOL No 5 taking part.

Three lodges from the Ladies’ Association will also take part.

The parade will commence at 1pm with the return leg starting at 3.30pm.

In all 37 bands will feature in the parade.

The route for the outward leg is Castlecatt Road and Main Street before it finishes at the traditional demonstration field – known locally as the “Clay

Field” – on the Whitepark Road.

The return parade is the reverse of this.

Platform speakers will include the Grand Master Stevenson and Lord Rogan with the religious service carried out by the Rev Bro Campbell Mulvenna.

The parade will be headed by Bushmills district officers and invited guests, including the Grand Master and Lord Rogan, and some county officers, accompanied by Dunseverick Accordion Band, which celebrated its Diamond Jubilee in 2018.

Dunseverick LOL 528 is the first lodge on parade given that it is the oldest in the district (their warrant was issued in 1824 and their current hall was built by in 1906).

At the head of the parade will be King William on his horse and Mary, as well as a boat containing a young William and Mary and several young Dutch Blue

Guards, similar to what would have arrived in Ireland on the way to the Battle of the Boyne.

It is also planned to have two Old Bushmills Distillery barrels full of Boyne water uncorked on Main Street by Mr Stevenson and Bushmills worshipful district

master Wesley Craig.

> CASTLECAULFIELD <

The south Tyrone village of Castlecaulfield will host the biggest Twelfth demonstration in Co Tyrone, where organisers say they anticipate as many as 40,000 spectators.

Brethren from Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Pomeroy, Coagh, and Benburb, accompanied by women and juniors, will join in with upwards of 70 lodges and over 50 bands participating.

The district last staged the Twelfth celebrations in the village in 2013 and were due to host again seven years later in 2020, but due to Covid this was not possible.

The main parade will move off at 12.30pm from the assembly field on the Donaghmore Road, headed by Castlecaulfield’s own WJ Armstrong Memorial Pipe Band and Lodge LOL 45.

It will proceed via Drumrainey Road and Main Street to the demonstration field on Reaskcor Road where platform proceedings will commence at 2pm,

The religious service will be conducted by deputy Co Tyrone Grand Chaplain and District Chaplain of the Host District Bro Rev Mark Wilson and the Co Tyrone Grand Master Rt Wor Bro Robert TA Abernethy will be keynote speaker.

The return parade will leave at 3.30pm and head back through the village along Reaskcor Road and Main Street.

> CULLYBACKEY <

Sixteen lodges will take part in the ‘Triangle’ Twelfth of July parade which will be held this year in Cullybackey, to the north-west of Ballymena.

In other years the hosts will be either the districts of Ahoghill or Portglenone.

The parade will feature flute and accordion bands and several lambeg drums.

It will assemble at the Methodist Church in Cullybackey from noon, leaving at 12.30pm.

The religious service in the demonstration field will be led by district chaplain Rev Samuel McKay.

> ENNISKILLEN <

The Fermanagh parade traditionally encompasses the entire county with brethren taking part from Newtownbutler, Lisbellaw, Brookeborough, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen, Ballinamallard, Kinawley, Glenawley, Lisnarick, Pettigo, Magheraboy, Church Hill, Maguiresbridge, Garrison and Tempo districts.

The Sisters of Women’s Districts 1, 2 and 3, Junior Lodges from south Fermanagh, Brookeborough, Maguiresbridge, Ballinamallard and South Fermanagh Junior Girls Lodge will also be on parade.

Enniskillen will also play host to visiting lodges from the Republic of Ireland, representing Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.

The parade, which will be led by Maguiresbridge district officers and Maguiresbridge Silver Band, will form up in the Royal British Legion carpark before leaving at noon via Wellington Road, Belmore Street, East Bridge Street, Townhall Street, High Street, Church Street, Darling Street, Castle Street, Wellington Road to the castle carpark.

County Grand Chaplain Rev Rodney Beacom will lead the religious service in the field before the parade at approximately 3.30pm.

Derryclavin Pipe Band celebrates 100 years on the road this year, as does Lisnaskea Silver Band.

New banners will include Garvary LOL 448 in Enniskillen District which was unfurled and dedicated on June 10.

A new arch was erected last year at Enniskillen District Orange Hall for the centennial year and another new arch is being erected at Lisbellaw District

Orange Hall this June for the Platinum Jubilee, adding to the ones already erected annually at Kesh and Florencecourt districts.

> GLENARM <

Performing in the field will be Kenny Archer and other country music stars including Trevor Dixon and Kenny Paul.

The 11 lodges and their accompanying bands will leave from Shore Road at noon making its way up round Mark Street, down the Vennel and up Straidkilly Road to the field.

The religious speaker on the platform is Rev Stephen Kennedy, with Danny Kennedy providing the political speech.

Glenarm LOL 1121 are the host lodge this year and will lead the parade which also features pipe bands, accordion bands, flute bands and two sets of Lambeg drums.

Visiting Brethren from Scotland are expected to attend.

Broughshane LOL 503 have erected a new arch in Broughshane village this year.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

> GREYABBEY <

The village of Greyabbey on the shores of Strangford Lough will host a Twelfth of July parade for the first time in more than 50 years.

The village was due to host the Twelfth in 2020 but due to the pandemic it has had to wait an extra two years.

More than 40 lodges accompanied by 30 bands, three ladies lodges and four junior lodges will be on parade lead by the Greyabbey LOL 1592 (which traces its history back to 1865) and Greyabbey Flute Band.

The parade will leave the assembly field at Spring Road at noon and will follow a route along Newtownards Road, Main Street, Church Street, through St Saviour’s Church Car Park (beside The Abbey) to the field in Rosemount Estate behind the church.

The return parade will begin at 4.30pm.

Having not been able to unfurl their new bannerette until May this year due to Covid restrictions, the junior brethren of Blue Banner JLOL 781 Donaghadee will finally get to parade with it in this year’s demonstration.

The bannerette is a tribute to founding member Wor Bro Noel Weir who was the driving force behind getting the Junior Lodge formed in 2012, but who passed away in late 2020.

Also within the Upper Ards District, Carrowdore True Blues LOL 1051 will carry their new banner, depicting William Prince of Orange landing at Torbay, in its first Twelfth Demonstration.

To celebrate the occasion, the traditional Twelfth parade will be part of a village festival in the days beforehand, which will include a Battle of the

Somme Commemoration Parade and wreath-laying, family fun day and football match, musical displays including Lambeg drums and highland dancers, sports events and an Eleventh Night parade.

> LIMAVADY <

Limavady District LOL No 6 hostthe demonstration for the first time in the town since 2016.

Brethren of the 15 lodges, ladies lodge members, junior lodges and 11 bands from Limavady district look forward to welcoming visiting brethren, sisters and

bands from Coleraine and Macosquin districts, as well as the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, comprised of three districts from Londonderry, Cumber Claudy and east Donegal.

A number of visitors from Scotland will also take part in the parade.

It will leave from Church Street at noon lead by Limavady District LOL No 6, The City Grand Lodge of Londonderry, Coleraine District LOL No 2, and Macosquin District LOL No 8.

It will parade through the town centre to the Orange Field at Roemill Road with 40 bands taking part.

Assistant Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland and District Master of Limavady District LOL No6 Rt Wor Bro Mark Smyth will chair platform proceedings.

The guest speaker will be Rt Wor Bro Stuart Brooker, past Assistant Grand Master and past county Grand Master for Fermanagh.

Organisers say “the usual attractions will be based in the field for a family day out”.

The return parade starts at 3.15pm with the Limavady Lodges breaking ranks on Protestant Street to allow visitors to pass through to their buses on Church Street.

> MAGHERAGALL <

Upwards of 2,000 Orangemen and women are expected to be on parade in Magheragall, to the west of Lisburn City, for the south Antrim combined demonstration.

Brethren from seven districts will take part – Lisburn, Glenavy, Magheragall, Hillsborough, Derriaghy, Ballinderry and Aghalee.

The parade covers 1.7 miles, starting from the assembly area in Enterprise Crescent at 11.30am.

On the march will be more than 20 bands and a large selection of Lambeg drums.

Leading the way will be Magheragall District LOL No 9 accompanied by the lambeg drums from LOL 121 Broomedge.

At the demonstration field off the Ballinderry Road, County Grand Master of

Antrim Rt Wor Bro Maurice Kirkwood PDM will be proposing the Resolutions, and district chaplain Wor Bro Mark Jamison PDM will conduct the religious service.

Leslie Memorial LOL 206 (one of the largest lodges in Co Antrim) on parade with a new banner which was first unfurled on June 24; the lodge’s last banner was unfurled on 1/6/90 (... in other words – 1690).

Children’s entertainment and live music will be in the field before the parade arrives and again before and after the platform proceedings.

The return parade will commence at 4pm or so.

> NEWRY <

Upwards of 100 lodges and around 80 bands will take part in what is expected to be the largest Twelfth parade in Co Down.

Orangemen and women of host district will be joined by their contemporaries from Banbridge, Bann Valley, Lower Iveagh, Lower Iveagh West, Rathfriland, Loughbrickland, and Gilford.

The parade assembles at Newry High School and at 11.45am the new South-West Down Area Conference Standard will be dedicated and unfurled.

The parade will get underway at noon led by the host district and will travel via Ashgrove Road, Downshire Road, Kildare Street, Hill Street, Margaret Street, The Mall, Bank Parade, Sugar Island, Trevor Hill, Downshire Road, Belfast Road, Ardmore/Shandon Park, Cloghanrmer Road, and the A28 to the demonstration field.

The platform proceedings in the field will commence at 2.15pm led by Wor Bro Gary Ferris, and district chaplain Wor Bro Norman Hutton will lead a religious service.

At the end, the South-West Down Area Conference Standard will be presented to the standard bearer of Loughbrickland District LOL No 10.

There will be prizes presented for best turned out combination of lodge and band, lodge and lambeg drum; and junior lodge.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

> OMAGH <

Omagh District LOL No 11 will welcome their counterparts from Strabane, Sixmilecross, Fintona, Newtownstewart and Killen districts.

They will be joined on parade by two local lodges from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and junior lodges and accompanied by approximately 60 bands.

The parade will get underway at 12.30pm led by Strabane District and will follow a three-mile route, leaving Campsie Playing Fields, King James Bridge,

Dublin Road, Market Street, High Street, John Street, Church Street, George Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Mountjoy Road, Drumragh Avenue, Market Street, Campsie Road, Crevenagh Road and back into Campsie Playing Fields.

The platform proceedings will include main speaker Deputy County Grand Master Wor Bro Derek Reaney, Rev James Porter, LOL 168 Rev Chris Carson, Lol 784.

Joining the local Brethren on parade will be members of Sussex Crown Defenders LOL 848, Sussex and Kent District No 88, from England.

They will be walking with Omagh No Surrender LOL 850 from Omagh District.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

Omagh last hosted the Twelfth celebrations in 2014.

> TOBERMORE <

There will be a total of eight districts on parade at the south Co Londonderry gathering – Garvagh, Castledawson, Magherafelt, Kilrea, Ballyronan, Tamlaght O’Crilly, Moneymore and the hosts Tobermore District LOL No 11.

They will be joined by two junior lodges and a range of pipe, flute, and accordion bands.

The parade will start from the golf driving range, Maghera Road, at noon.

The route will be Maghera Road, Main Street, and Wood Road to the demonstration field for a religious service at 2pm led by Rev Bro Nigel Kane, DGC.

The address will be by Rev Bro Trevor Boyd, Presbyterian minister and chaplain of Pomeroy District, and the guest speaker will be Deputy Grand Master Wor

Bro Harold Henning.

Tobermore District last hosted the Battle of the Boyne Celebrations nine years ago.

The arch in Tobermore village was damaged the last time it was erected, but has been refurbished and organisers say it will be up in the village in time for the

visit of the brethren.