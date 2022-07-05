TWELFTH 2022: Over 50 Orange lodges expected to converge on Atlantic village of Rossnowlagh in Donegal for early Twelfth this weekend

The Rossnowlagh gathering will bring together brethren from the Republic of Ireland for a 12.30pm start this Saturday, three days before the Twelfth itself (unlike in Northern Ireland, July 12 is not a public holiday in the RoI).

The Orange Order, in a preview notice about the parade, says: “It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

“The parade then makes its way down a narrow country road, thronged with onlookers, to the demonstration field, on the edge of the shoreline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rossnowlagh parade in 2018

“The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere and minimal security presence.

“A religious service, only yards from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by Rev Brian Russell, Rector

of Drumholm Parish.

“A collection will be held on the day in aid of Orange charities. The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm.

“Orangeism remains vibrant in the border counties. This year a number of bands and lodges from the Republic of Ireland will be travelling to Canada for the 200th anniversary celebrations in Toronto.”

It will not be the sole example of loyal order drums filling the air of the Irish republic in 2022, however; three months ago the News Letter reported on the inaugural Sir Edward Carson Memorial drumming match, held at a private property in Northumberland Road, Dublin – not far from St Stephen’s Green (and pictured in the attached video).