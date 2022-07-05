TWELFTH 2022: Independent Orange Order attacks unionist leaders for ‘failing to unite’ and leading to a possible Sinn Fein First Minister

The criticism is contained in the order’s resolutions, which it has published in advance of this year’s Twelfth celebrations.

The resolutions also attack the “increasingly aggressive pro-abortion agenda” in society, as well-as what it sees as Sabbath-breaking.

An Orangeman listening to the resolutions at the Independent Orange parade in Portglenone, Twelfth, 2008

The four full resolutions are below.

1: Loyalty

We the members of the Independent Loyal Orange Institution on this the 332nd Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne reaffirm our continued, steadfast loyalty to Her Most Gracious Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, our Constitution, the Legislative Union and the succession to the Throne in the House of Windsor it being Protestant.

In this Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year we give thanks to Almighty God for the 70 years Queen Elizabeth II has reigned over us and earnestly pray that she may be endued with good health and continue to know God’s blessing.

2: Anniversary

This year marks a number of significant Protestant anniversaries. We remember the 450th Anniversary of the St Bartholomew’s Day massacre in Paris in August 1572, when thousands of Huguenots were martyred for their faith by Roman Catholic authorities.

This year also marks the 450 th anniversary of the death of the great John Knox, a giant of the Reformation, in Edinburgh in November 1572.

In Northern Ireland we celebrate the centenary of the formation of the Royal Ulster Constabulary in 1922.

We regret the decision to disband the force in order to appease nationalism and remember with pride all those RUC officers who were murdered by Republican terrorists.

3: Society

We affirmed in our resolutions last year our resolute opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and are extremely disappointed that the leaders of Unionism failed to heed our call to unite, resulting in the possibility of a Republican First Minister and the rise of the liberal anti-Protestant Alliance Party.

Our place in the Union must be protected and our British identity preserved.

We continue to be alarmed at the ongoing advance of secularism which threatens to destroy the Biblical foundations of our society.

We are concerned about the sinister challenges to the traditional family unit.

We are particularly concerned about the number of unborn children who are being sacrificed as part of a wicked and increasingly aggressive pro-abortion agenda.

We deplore the lack of respect for the Lord’s Day and deeply regret that so many sporting and cultural events are held on that day.

Ever mindful of Proverbs 14:34 – “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people”.

4: Fraternity

We the members of the Independent Loyal Orange Institution place on record our resolve to continue the noble work begun by our forefathers in 1903.

While we wish to maintain our distinctiveness and witness we wish also to continue to develop fraternal bonds of friendship within the Orange Family.

We were pleased to take part in the Centennial Parade organised by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

This year also saw the launch of the George Dawson Legacy Lecture.

These Lectures and the Torch Bursary will perpetuate the principles Bro Dawson promoted.

The guiding principles of our Institution continue to be the Defence of our Protestant Faith and the Maintenance of the Union.

Our Motto as ever being:

Protestantism not Politics

Principles Not Party

Measures Not Men

No Surrender

God Save the Queen.