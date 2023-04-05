Wallace Thompson had been quizzed about this and other matters on the BBC’s Talkback radio show, where he spoke alongside author Malachi O’Doherty, who argues in a new book (How To Fix Northern Ireland) that unionists and nationalists must go beyond simply playing to their respective bases, and seek new converts.

He later expanded on his views to the News Letter.

As well as being a founder member of the DUP in 1971, and later an advisor to Nigel Dodds, he has also helped to lead the Caleb Foundation.

Asked on Radio Ulster if “Irish unity is debatable,” Mr Thompson said: “I think it is. It'd have to be debated openly and honestly.

"You mentioned earlier on about people who believe in the Union going beyond their own constituencies and seeking to involve others in debate. I agree with that.

"I think some of that is happening. Similarly those who want a new Ireland / united Ireland need to broaden their base and speak to people like me."

The following question was posed to him: “Would some people in your churches could they be won over to the idea of a united Ireland?”

Wallace Thompson says evangelical Protestantism is bigger than national boundaries, so some NI believers could well end up supporting a united Ireland

He replied: “Yes, because Protestantism which is my main driving, my evangelical Protestant faith, is not essentially, historically it's been unionist...”

The presenter interjected to say people would be gobsmacked to hear him say this.

"I'm still a unionist,” he replied.

"Buy evangelical Protestantism is much bigger than that.”

Asked if “you think your evangelical Protestantism might have a healthier future within a united Ireland,” he said: “I've asked the question. I'm not sure.

"But it's something I think needs to be pursued.”

• ‘I DON’T FEEL MY HERITAGE IS SAFE IN THE UNION’ •

After the show, he was asked by the News Letter if, for example, he would take part in an event run by Ireland’s Future.

The movement has drawn criticism for hosting, among others, a speaker from a Protestant/unionist background who has voiced vitriolic hatred for DUP voters (see this link).

"I wouldn’t go as far as that,” replied Mr Thompson.

"I’d certainly be willing to talk to them. I have had no contact with them. I’ve seen some of their gatherings and they’ve been heavily criticised for, again, talking within themselves.

“I know that to some of my fellow Protestants and unionists I’ll probably seen as weak on this. There are those who say there’s no point in talking about a united Ireland or a new Ireland we’re not interested in it. And what is the point in talking about something you don’t ever want to see come about.

But life isn’t always about what we’d like to see coming about or not coming about. We’re not in control of everything by any means at the present time. So discussion with the likes of Ireland’s Future, I’d like to certainly say I’m open to conversation with anyone.”

As to why he believes evangelical Protestantism may thrive better in a united Ireland, he said: “It’s a big if. My unionism has always been driven by a desire to maintain my evangelical Protestant faith and heritage.

"And therefore down the years unionism has been to me that guarantor of it – that those things are protected within the Union, whereas they would be in danger outside of the Union.

"There’s no evidence now whatever within the UK that our evangelical Protestant heritage is even respected.

"No-one will really care about it. Those in authority have no respect for it. The whole changing moral tone of society in terms of issues like the LGBT+, abortion, all of these things – we’re shifting away from an adherence to the evangelical Protestant mindset.

"I don’t see now that I’ve any great confidence that my heritage is that safe within the UK. Therefore I think how would it be in a new Ireland?

"It’s a bit difficult to know, because that new Ireland doesn’t exist. But the evidence is in the south of Ireland that evangelical churches are growing, expanding, developing… no-one is seeking to prohibit them or control them.

"So I look at that and I think: maybe I’d be as well off in terms of defending my evangelical Protestant heritage in some Irish context.”

However, he said when it comes to the loyal orders, another core part of his Protestant heritage, he wondered “how would that fit” within a united Ireland, “so therefore in that sense I feel more contented with where we are at the moment”.

