'I'm just glad NI crafting is in the spotlight' says Co Down creator Cara Murphy, as Queen gifts her bespoke silverware to First Lady
Cara Murphy is used to spending long hours in her Co Down workshop, hammering and reshaping metal into colourfully patterned ornate bowls.
But now she’s on the most high-profile platform of them all, earning a Royal seal of approval as her work was presented to the US president’s wife during a state visit to the United Kingdom.
The First Lady, known for her love of fashion and design, was gifted a personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag as well as a silver and enamel bowl made by Cara using traditional silversmith techniques.
The Hillsborough creator’s work involves grinding glass down to liquid with coloured pigments, which she uses as vitreous enamel to make organic-style patterns bonded to the interior surface of the silver bowls she’s hammered out.
The specific piece gifted to Mrs Trump features Queen Camilla’s personal insignia engraved on it.
Speaking to the News Letter, Cara said she was surprised her latest commission was going to such a high-profile visitor, but is happy to see local artisan traditions get in the spotlight.
“I feel it’s great for Northern Ireland crafting,” she said. “This puts Northern Ireland centre stage, highlighting the commissioning and creation of silverware and handmade crafting.
“Working with my clients, it’s a special bond to make sure that we create the right thing for them. When I’m working, I often feel that I’m creating the new family heirloom – whether my work winds up in someone’s home, a museum, or in this case the White House.”
Cara’s Royal connections in fact date back a few years; Her Royal Highness visited the Hillsborough workshop in 2021, while she was still Duchess of Cornwall, and it appears bespoke silverware made an impression.
The Queen isn’t the first high-profile client Cara has ever had, though she remains tight-lipped about their identities. She did confirm she’s created a desk set for Downing Street, but drew a veil over any other A-listers.
“Being a silversmith requires a workshop, a hammer, and a lot of noise,” she smiled, “but it also requires decorum.”