In Pictures: delving into the archives for unique images from Northern Ireland over the last 100 years

1. A tractor ploughing land beside Parliament Building (official residence of the Speaker of the House of Commons in Northern Ireland) on the Stormont Estate. The Northern Ireland Government is having the land ploughed as part of the 'Grow More Food' campaign. (Photo by M McNeill/Getty Images)

Photo: M. McNeill