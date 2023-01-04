In Pictures: delving into the archives for unique images from Northern Ireland over the last 100 years

A uniques series of historic archive images.
All pictures copyright Getty
1. A tractor ploughing land beside Parliament Building (official residence of the Speaker of the House of Commons in Northern Ireland) on the Stormont Estate. The Northern Ireland Government is having the land ploughed as part of the 'Grow More Food' campaign. (Photo by M McNeill/Getty Images)
Photo: M. McNeill
2. circa 1900: Under the dome of the City Hall in Belfast. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Photo: Topical Press Agency
3. 1875: Horse drawn trams and hackney cabs on a Belfast Street. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive
4. The launch of the 883-foot-long White Star liner Olympic from the Harland and Wolff yard, Belfast. Known as 'Old Reliable', she was the sister ship of the Titanic and Britannic. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
Photo: Topical Press Agency