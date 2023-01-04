Part 2: In Pictures: delving into the archives for unique images from Northern Ireland over the last 100 years

The second installment of our picture special looking across Northern Ireland with these historic images
A uniques series of historic archive images.
All pictures copyright Getty
1. circa 1935: Two people take in the view from a footbridge on the coast at Gobbins, County Antrim. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
2. The White Star liner 'Titanic' in course of construction at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast. (Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
3. circa 1900: The Old Toll House at Malone Road, Belfast. (Photo by Alex M. Hogg/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
4. circa 1900: Shipquay Gate in Derry City. One of the entrances to Derry through the city walls. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
