A despatch rider handing Sir Edward Carson a message from the Primate of all Ireland, during the ceremony for the signing of the Covenant in Ulster Day, Belfast, Northern Ireland, 28th September 1912. This was one of the methods employed by the Unionist Party to defeat the Third Home Rule Bill. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Part 2: In Pictures: delving into the archives for unique images from Northern Ireland over the last 100 years

The second installment of our picture special looking across Northern Ireland with these historic images

By Michael Cousins
20 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 1:44pm

A uniques series of historic archive images.

In Pictures: delving into the archives for unique images from Northern Ireland over the last 100 years

1. circa 1935: Two people take in the view from a footbridge on the coast at Gobbins, County Antrim. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

2. The White Star liner 'Titanic' in course of construction at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast. (Photo by F J Mortimer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

3. circa 1900: The Old Toll House at Malone Road, Belfast. (Photo by Alex M. Hogg/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. circa 1900: Shipquay Gate in Derry City. One of the entrances to Derry through the city walls. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

