King's Coronation: Celebrations are not over! Here are band parades still to come marking crowning of Charles III

Today will see a handful of marches taking place across Northern Ireland to honour the new king, Charles III, following the weekend’s coronation celebrations.

They include a sizeable event dubbed the “Coronation Tattoo” in Kilkeel tonight, with a large-scale march also set for the same Co Down coastal village for this coming Saturday.

Here’s a small selection of parades and related events happening today, and on Saturday.

Some of the event flyers

In Newmills, east Tyrone (a few miles from Coalisland), there is a fancy dress parade and craft fair from 2pm today.

Bloomhill Accordion Band are set to be on the march from the Presbyterian church car park to the Orange Hall from 2pm.

There will be a coronation concert (entry £5) at 7.30pm in Tullanisken Hall.

At 4pm today in Cairncastle village, a few miles north of Larne, Cairncastle Flute Band will be on the march, starting at the Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church car park and going to the Orange Hall, where there will be food and entertainment.

Prior to that there is a children’s fun day from 2pm-4pm at the church, involving traditional games, Killyglen Accordion Band, and 45ft assault course.

Organisers have said: “Visiting Brethren are welcome to take take part. Regalia to be worn. Children are very welcome to walk with the band and make a crown to wear for the parade.”

Then at around 9.15pm tonight, there will be a five-band parade in Kilkeel, starting at Greencastle Street roundabout, and proceeding to the Mourne Esplanade.

The 11/1 anticipates perhaps 200 marchers.

But that is just the culmination of the day’s events.

The Mourne branch of the Schomberg Society says that diversions will be in place in the town from 4pm today onwards, with festivities beginning at 7.30pm at Greencastle Street.

This includes a “royal bugle, pipes & drum fanfare”, “world champion drum majors”, The Kathryn Stewart Highland Dance Display Team, pipes, fifes and Lambeg drums, balloon modelling, face painting and mascots for children.

A fireworks display, beacon lighting and 21 cannon gun salute will take place from approximately 9.15pm at Mourne Esplanade.

Kilkeel will also play host to an even bigger march on Saturday, May 13.

The 11/1 says there will be all manner of events from tugs-of-war to a dog show and tractor displays in the village until 5pm, kicking off with a parade at noon from Queen Elizabeth II Park.

It will go along Mourne Esplanade and Greencastle Street to Newcastle Street, then turn and go back.

Seventeen bands are on the 11/1:

Ballymageough Accordion Band, Annalong Single Star Flute Band, Rising Sons of the Valley Kilkeel, Cranfield Accordion Band, Roden Accordion Band, Brunswick Accordion Band, Derryogue Flute Band,Aughnahoory Pipe Band, Pride Of Ballinran Melody Flute Band, Mourne Young Defenders Flute Band, Orangefield Flute Band, Ballyvea Flute Band, Ballymartin Pipe Band, Annalong Pipe Band, Glenloughan Flute Band, and Kilkeel True Blues Silver Band.

About 1,000 marchers and bandsmen are expected.

