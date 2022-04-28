Massive 55-band loyalist parade set for Lurgan this Friday night

The band's motif

The host band is Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, which is billing it as its annual parade.

The expected number of participants is listed on the 11/1 as being 2,000.

The main march will be starting at Shaerf Drive at 7.30pm.

The band themselves have said: “Always a well supported parade and one we are looking forward to.

“First annual parade Lurgan has seen from before the Covid-19 pandemic. Hope to see you there.”

The participating bands are listed as:

Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Dollingstown Star of the North Flute Band;

Portadown True Blues Flute Band;

Portadown Defenders Flute Band;

Hillhaven Flute Band;

Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band;

Corbet Accordion Band;

Skeogh Flute band,Kinallen Flute Band;

Dromore Sons of Ulster Flute Band;

Lambeg Orange And Blue Flute Band;

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band;

Pride of Knockmore Flute Band;

Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band;

Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Mullabrack Accordion Band;

Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band;

Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band;

Armagh True Blues Flute Band;

Allistragh Flute Band;

Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band;

Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band;

Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Lower Woodstock Ulster Scots Flute Band;

Ulster First Flute Flute Band;

Rathcoole Protestant Boys Flute band;

Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band;

South Down Defenders Flute Band;

Cookstown Sons of William Flute Band;

Kilmore Flute Band,Ardarragh Accordion Band;

Goldsprings True Defenders Flute Band;

South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band;

Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band;

Defenders of the Rock Flute Band;

Flutes and Drums Donaghadee;

Pride Of Ballinran Flute Band;

Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band;

Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band;

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band;

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band;

Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band;

Pride of the Maine Flute Band;

Pride of the Birches Flute Band;

Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band;

Star of David Accordion Band;

Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band;

South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Pride of the Shore Flute Band;

Synotts True Blues Flute Band;