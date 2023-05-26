Massive pageant parade to mark William of Orange's arrival in Ireland 'will be biggest for years' says organiser: here's a breakdown of the what, when and who
Organised by a body called Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group, the march is part of an annual gathering marking the landing of King William III in the town in June 1690.
After arriving in Ireland from Cheshire, the Protestant William of Orange then guided his army of Brits, Danes, Dutch, and French soldiers to defeat the army of Catholic James II at the battle of the Boyne.
The pageant marking his landing was started in the early 1980s, and one of those behind it nowadays – DUP councillor Cheryl Brownlee (nee Johnston) – told the News Letter that she expects this year’s event to be the biggest one since the current group of organisers took the reins about eight years ago.
“We’re really hoping we’ll have the town jam-packed this year,” she said.
There were no events in 2020 or 2021, and last year was really just “getting us back into the swing”.
"But this year we’ve seen phenomenal interest in the parade from so many different places too,” she said.
"It’s one of those events we wish to maintain and grow as much as we can.”
The parade begins at 12.30pm at Woodburn Playing Fields, involving bands and Orange lodges (including some from Scotland and Liverpool).
It will proceed through the town centre to the harbour carpark where, at 1.30pm, “King Billy” will be brought ashore in the harbour by a group of local sea cadets to be met by a welcoming party of 17th century dignitaries by the pierside.
There will be entertainment and rides in the car park, and at about 2.30pm marchers will set off for the Marine Gardens, where they will remain until about 4.30pm when they will begin their respective marches home.
The expected number of participants is given as 4,000, and the expected number of supporters is listed as 10,000.
It is believed the number of participating bands is now 32 (though 29 are listed on the 11/1):
Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
Carrickfergus Defenders
Pride of Ardoyne
Whiterock Flute Band
Shankill Road Defenders
Rathcoole Sons of Kai
The Castle Guards Flute Band
South Belfast Young Conquerors
Shankill Protestant Boys
Pride of the Raven
Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band
Monkstown YCV Old Boys Flute Band
Britannia Flute Band
South Belfast Protestant Boys
The Billy Boys Flute Band
Schomberg Fife and Drum
Sir Henry Inglesbys Fife & Drum Corps
Ballymacarrett Defenders
Blackskull Flute Band
Whitewell Tartan Flute Band
Cloughfern Young Conquerors
The Loyal Flute Band
Blaugh Sons of Ulster
Moneydig Young Conquerors
Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Clydevalley Flute Band
Silver Plains Flute Band
Markethill Protestant Boys
Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band
Ballyrashane Flute Band
