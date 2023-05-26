Organised by a body called Carrickfergus Historical Re-enactment Group, the march is part of an annual gathering marking the landing of King William III in the town in June 1690.

After arriving in Ireland from Cheshire, the Protestant William of Orange then guided his army of Brits, Danes, Dutch, and French soldiers to defeat the army of Catholic James II at the battle of the Boyne.

The pageant marking his landing was started in the early 1980s, and one of those behind it nowadays – DUP councillor Cheryl Brownlee (nee Johnston) – told the News Letter that she expects this year’s event to be the biggest one since the current group of organisers took the reins about eight years ago.

“We’re really hoping we’ll have the town jam-packed this year,” she said.

There were no events in 2020 or 2021, and last year was really just “getting us back into the swing”.

"But this year we’ve seen phenomenal interest in the parade from so many different places too,” she said.

"It’s one of those events we wish to maintain and grow as much as we can.”

Marchers in Carrick town centre during the 2019 pageant parade

The parade begins at 12.30pm at Woodburn Playing Fields, involving bands and Orange lodges (including some from Scotland and Liverpool).

It will proceed through the town centre to the harbour carpark where, at 1.30pm, “King Billy” will be brought ashore in the harbour by a group of local sea cadets to be met by a welcoming party of 17th century dignitaries by the pierside.

There will be entertainment and rides in the car park, and at about 2.30pm marchers will set off for the Marine Gardens, where they will remain until about 4.30pm when they will begin their respective marches home.

The expected number of participants is given as 4,000, and the expected number of supporters is listed as 10,000.

It is believed the number of participating bands is now 32 (though 29 are listed on the 11/1):

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band

Carrickfergus Defenders

Pride of Ardoyne

Whiterock Flute Band

Shankill Road Defenders

Rathcoole Sons of Kai

The Castle Guards Flute Band

South Belfast Young Conquerors

Shankill Protestant Boys

Pride of the Raven

Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band

Monkstown YCV Old Boys Flute Band

Britannia Flute Band

South Belfast Protestant Boys

The Billy Boys Flute Band

Schomberg Fife and Drum

Sir Henry Inglesbys Fife & Drum Corps

Ballymacarrett Defenders

Blackskull Flute Band

Whitewell Tartan Flute Band

Cloughfern Young Conquerors

The Loyal Flute Band

Blaugh Sons of Ulster

Moneydig Young Conquerors

Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Clydevalley Flute Band

Silver Plains Flute Band

Markethill Protestant Boys

Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band

Ballyrashane Flute Band

