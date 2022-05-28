NI Centenary Parade: Crack and whistle of drums and flutes begins to waft over assembly ground

Another video this morning, setting the scene at Stormont for those who cannot be present themselves.

By Adam Kula
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 12:24 pm

After effectively two years of lockdowns and thwarted hopes, finally a large-scale celebration of loyalist musical culture is beginning to take shape at Stormont ahead of the huge centenary parade early this afternoon.

Here we show a pair of Lambeg drummers battering their 45lb-or-so instruments (20kg) in synchrony, to an accompanying backdrop of pipes – and there will be more videos where that came from.

Stay tuned throughout the day.

