NI Centenary Parade: Crack and whistle of drums and flutes begins to waft over assembly ground

After effectively two years of lockdowns and thwarted hopes, finally a large-scale celebration of loyalist musical culture is beginning to take shape at Stormont ahead of the huge centenary parade early this afternoon.

Here we show a pair of Lambeg drummers battering their 45lb-or-so instruments (20kg) in synchrony, to an accompanying backdrop of pipes – and there will be more videos where that came from.

Stay tuned throughout the day.

