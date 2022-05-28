NI Centenary Parade: Crack and whistle of drums and flutes begins to waft over assembly ground

After effectively two years of lockdowns and thwarted hopes, finally a large-scale celebration of loyalist musical culture is beginning to take shape at Stormont ahead of the huge centenary parade early this afternoon.
Here we show a pair of Lambeg drummers battering their 45lb-or-so instruments (20kg) in synchrony, to an accompanying backdrop of pipes – and there will be more videos where that came from.
Stay tuned throughout the day.
