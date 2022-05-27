NI Centenary Parade: Mile-by-mile layout of the route for bandsmen and brethren with landmarks for out-of-towners

The entire Stormont-to-City Hall route clocks in at almost exactly 4.5 miles (7.2km) – a walk which most younger marchers will take in their stride, but which could test less youthful bandsmen who will be carrying chunky instruments for the duration of the route amid the warmth of late spring.

To help brethren and bands keep track of their progress, the News Letter here presents a mile-by-mile map of the route, based on a starting point of Carson’s statue at Stormont.

For those from outside Belfast, the News Letter has included street names and landmarks near to each milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mile one is almost exactly at Cabin Hill Park, on marchers’ left;

Mile two is at North Road, to both the right and left of the parade;

Mile three is at Chadolly Street to marchers’ right, next to Bethany chippie;

And mile four is roughly at Musgrave PSNI Station.

In addition, the Orange Order has produced a map showing the location of amenities at Stormont.