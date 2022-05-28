NI Centenary Parade: Stirring hymn floats out across Stormont as crowds assemble

Stormont is beginning to brim with bandsmen and Orange marchers this morning, and throughout it all we’ll be bringing you videos and snapshots from the scene.

By Adam Kula
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 11:58 am

So if you cannot make it down, stay tuned – and see if you can recognise any of your friends and family.

We begin the day’s coverage with this rendition of Christian classic Abide With Me, written by Scotsman Henry Lite in the 1840s, sung this morning on a stage just facing the statue of Lord Carson at Parliament Buildings:

Hold Thou Thy cross before my closing eyes;

The scene at Stormont this morning

Shine through the gloom and point me to the skies.

Heaven’s morning breaks, and Earth’s vain shadows flee;

In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.

Keep your eyes close to the News Letter’s social media feeds in the hours ahead for more footage.

