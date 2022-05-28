NI Centenary Parade: Stirring hymn floats out across Stormont as crowds assemble

So if you cannot make it down, stay tuned – and see if you can recognise any of your friends and family.
We begin the day’s coverage with this rendition of Christian classic Abide With Me, written by Scotsman Henry Lite in the 1840s, sung this morning on a stage just facing the statue of Lord Carson at Parliament Buildings:
Hold Thou Thy cross before my closing eyes;
Shine through the gloom and point me to the skies.
Heaven’s morning breaks, and Earth’s vain shadows flee;
In life, in death, O Lord, abide with me.
Keep your eyes close to the News Letter’s social media feeds in the hours ahead for more footage.
