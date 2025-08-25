Ould Lammas Fair 2025 'seems even bigger than usual' says Ballycastle business chief as he recalls its 'evolution' over the decades

​The Ould Lammas Fair of 2025 has been hailed a triumph, and appears more popular than ever.

That is the view of ​Brian McLister, a shopowner who has been involved with the area's Chamber of Commerce for 45 years, and its president for the last two.

He was speaking today on the penultimate day of the festival, which began on Saturday in Ballycastle.

The event has been going for around 400 years or more, with stalls selling clothes, sweets, toys, and more, plus horse-trading and fairground rides.

Traditional Lammas specialities dulse and yellowman for sale on Monday (Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

"It's tremendous," Mr McLister told the News Letter, as people played wheelchair basketball nearby.

"I'm standing at the seafront now looking at the Quay Road and it is bunged. There are tens of thousands of people here.

"The sun is splitting the stones and everybody looks as happy as the day is long. They're as happy as Larry.

"I'd say it's as big as ever, if not bigger. Looking up the Quay Road, it's heads, the whole way up. That's half a mile of solid people."

The view looking from Quay Road towards the sea on Monday (Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia)

His general merchant's and hardware shop was started in the town in 1909, and he used to live above it.

"I remember wakening up when I was probably about 11 and the sheep being driven into the market," he said.

"If you were standing here, you'd be amazed looking up this road."

Such a thing would be impossible now "because of the sheer numbers of people... in the old days the cars would still have driven up the street – that's long gone now".

"It's a credit to Causeway Coast and Glens" borough council, he said.

The annual event is synonymous with the town in the way that "few places" can boast, he added, and he is "almost sure" the fair will still be going strong a century from now.

"It keeps evolving," he said.

Mr McLister told the News Letter that two access issues this year – the closure of the road by the Antrim Arms, and the building of a new leisure centre in the town – had not had any real impact on the event.

Likewise DUP councillor Bill Kennedy, representing The Glens district into which Ballycastle falls, said that the road closure "wouldn't make any difference", though he added that the leisure centre work has been "a bit disruptive".

The land, just off the Quay Road (one of the main streets in the town) is currently a "building site" he said - and will still be one by the time the fair rolls around next year, too.

The site is usually where most of the big fairground rides go. Instead, they have moved down towards the seafront this year.

Councillor Kennedy was there on Sunday evening until about 10pm, and met visitors from Kilkenny, Killarney, Tipperary, and New Jersey in the USA.

"It was lovely - mild weather, warm, and everybody seemed to be enjoying themselves. It's great for the town, great for the people, and the music was absolutely brilliant," he said.

"Big, big crowds - probably bigger than ever for a Sunday evening. Obviously with the good weather and it being a bank holiday, I'd imagine people would be rolled in from everywhere just to experience the atmosphere and just relax.

"The Lammas Fair is all about people. People go and meet eachother that haven't seen eachother from this time last year."

He added that since the fair began, "everything has changed in every walk of life – anything that's for sale at the Lammas Fair can be got online today, so you don't really go for what's for sale".

Rather he said "it's a meeting place" and remains "very important" for bars, cafes and restaurants.

Will it be going in another 100 years' time?

"Well, I'll not be here. But I hope it is," he said.

And is there any sign of it diminishing in popularity?