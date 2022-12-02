PM visits Cookstown as part of his border tour (1922)

The party had stayed the previous night Seskinore Lodge, near Omagh, as the guests of Colonel McClintock, DL, OBE, county commandant of the Tyrone Special Constabulary. They travelled Cookstown motor cars, and a pleasing feature was the enthusiasm with which they were received along the route.

Cookstown was finely decorated and when the PM arrived at the parade ground, which was a short distance outside of the town, he was given a hearty reception by the large crowd who had assembled to witness the proceedings.

The parade, which was charge of Colonel H Colt, DSO, MC, area commandant, and Lieutenant R Lowie, district commandant, was attended 500 officers and men, “whose fine physique and military bearing evoked expressions of admiration on every side”.

1st February 1922: 1st Viscount Craigavon (1871 - 1940), Ulster politician, Unionist MP and the first prime minister of Northern Ireland James Craig, Colonel Spencer and Captain Nixon attend a conference with Michael Collins at City Hall, Dublin. (Photo by Walshe/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

A detachment of the RUC, under District-Inspector G Hall, also formed guard of honour.

The PM took the salute and inspected the ranks, after which the platoons marched past in column, and were then drawn up in review order.

The Prime Minister, in addressing the officers and men, said that magnificent parade was credit to those who had organised it and to those who had organised the men in the county.

He said: “The men have undertaken an arduous duty by joining in the Special Constabulary and I am delighted to see present representatives of the new Royal Ulster Constabulary, a body which is proving itself to be a very creditable force, bringing into its work and activities all the best traditions of the RIC.”

