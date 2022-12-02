PM visits Cookstown as part of his border tour (1922)
The tour which the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, accompanied by Lady Craig and Lieutenant Colonel Wickham, Inspector-General of the Royal Ulster Constabulary, was making of the counties Tyrone and Londonderry began with with an inspection of Specials at Cookstown, reported the News Letter this week in 1922.
The party had stayed the previous night Seskinore Lodge, near Omagh, as the guests of Colonel McClintock, DL, OBE, county commandant of the Tyrone Special Constabulary. They travelled Cookstown motor cars, and a pleasing feature was the enthusiasm with which they were received along the route.
Cookstown was finely decorated and when the PM arrived at the parade ground, which was a short distance outside of the town, he was given a hearty reception by the large crowd who had assembled to witness the proceedings.
The parade, which was charge of Colonel H Colt, DSO, MC, area commandant, and Lieutenant R Lowie, district commandant, was attended 500 officers and men, “whose fine physique and military bearing evoked expressions of admiration on every side”.
A detachment of the RUC, under District-Inspector G Hall, also formed guard of honour.
The PM took the salute and inspected the ranks, after which the platoons marched past in column, and were then drawn up in review order.
The Prime Minister, in addressing the officers and men, said that magnificent parade was credit to those who had organised it and to those who had organised the men in the county.
He said: “The men have undertaken an arduous duty by joining in the Special Constabulary and I am delighted to see present representatives of the new Royal Ulster Constabulary, a body which is proving itself to be a very creditable force, bringing into its work and activities all the best traditions of the RIC.”
Replying to the addresses made that day the Ulster PM said that as long as he had the privilege of leading the people of Ulster he would “see that adequate protection was afforded in the outlying districts on the borderland”. He said: “I hope that good feeling now existing in the Six Counties will spread to other parts of Ireland.”