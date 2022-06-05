Queen’s Jubilee: Her Majesty in her own words as celebrations draw to end

“When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first.

“But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

The Queen on the balcony today

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

“I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”

The Queen’s written statement echoes the one she gave in 1957, her first televised Christmas address:

“In the old days the monarch led his soldiers on the battlefield and his leadership at all times was close and personal.

“Today things are very different.

“I cannot lead you into battle, I do not give you laws or administer justice but I can do something else, I can give you my heart - and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations.”