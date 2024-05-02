Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Steven Callaghan has hosted a civic reception to celebrate the hard work of a retiring Orangeman.

Wor Bro Andy McLean, aged 89, from County Antrim originally joined the Benvarden Temperance True Blues LOL 1001 in 1959.

Andy was only 24 when he joined the Orange Order and after over 65 years of dedicated service, he stepped down at the end of April.

The 89-year-old has spent many days and nights within Orange Halls, including hosting his wedding in Benvarden Orange Hall.

The celebration, which took place on Monday night, was attended by TUV Causeway councillor Allister Kyle, as well as friends and family of Andy.

Andy said: “It was a lovely evening and I’m very proud to get this honour. I would like to thank everyone for making my years so special.”

The Mayor, Cllr Callaghan gave high praise to Andy’s dedication, stating: “We are delighted to celebrate the years of hard work shown here by Andy.

"As one of the longest serving Orange Order Worshipful Masters in Northern Ireland, Andy has clearly demonstrated a passion, love and dedication for the Orange Order. I am proud to host a reception in his honour as a thank you for all of his years of diligent service.

“We are thrilled to see dedicated and hard-working people from across the Borough being celebrated. Andy has clearly demonstrated passion and dedication for his service and we wish him all the best for his future.

“We also send our best wishes for his successor.”

Bushmills District LOL21 Secretary and Councillor Allister Kyle said: “On Monday night I had the honour and privilege to conduct the installation of officers for Benvarden Temperance True Blues LOL 1001.

“Benvarden, a small country lodge in our District have been served faithfully by outgoing Worshipful Master Brother Andy McLean.

“Not only has Andy been a stalwart for the Brethern in Benvarden, he was an active member and supporter of the District lodge. Now serving as Tyler, Brother Mclean has served in every position possible within his beloved lodge in Benvarden.