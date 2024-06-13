Retro: First Flotilla of Atlantic Fleet arrives in Bangor Bay and 'is picture of grace and power' (1924)
and live on Freeview channel 276
The parent ship, HMS Greenwich, in command of Captain A B W Woods, DSO, arrived two o’clock, and the remainder of the flotilla followed two hours later, the warships presenting a splendid spectacle they slowly steamed in and come to rest.
The club ensign of the Royal Ulster Yacht Club was dipped, and the international code signal, ZBH, was hoisted in token of welcome. A few moments later the signal XOR expressing thanks, fluttered from the mast of the flotilla leader.
Subsequently Lieutenant Bridger, of the Greenwich, came ashore and conveyed the compliments of the commander and officers of the flotilla the chairman and members of the Bangor Urban Council, the message being received by Mr R M Moore, the acting town clerk.
This courtesy was returned at five o’clock, when Mr W J McMillan, chairman of the council, accompanied by Sir Thomas Wilson and Mr Moore, went aboard the Greenwich on the steam pinnace, being received by Captain Woods.
After the usual friendly greetings, Mr McMillan said it was “always and great pleasure to the people of Bangor and Belfast to have a visit from the representatives of His Majesty's Fleet”, and he added that during their short visit everything would be done by local organisations to make the Bangor visit a pleasant one. He said: “The sporting clubs will be very pleased to arrange matches with the men from the ships, and Bangor temperance organisations have arranged to open a recreation room in Trinity Hall, where there will be facilities for reading and writing, refreshments, &c.”
The ships stationed at Bangor were: Greenwich (Captain A W Woods, DSO); Wallace, flotilla leader (Captain A B Cunningham, DSO); Versatile (Commander J Fawcett); Walker (Lieutenant-Commander Eric P Vivian); Vortigem (Lieutenant-Commander P R Weir); and Vancouver.
The others, which came up to the harbour, were the Whirlwind, Watchman, Warwick, and Velox.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.