Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade at Ballyclare Co Antrim.

Royal Black: Ballyclare Last Saturday picture special

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Published 1st Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
The annual Royal Black Last Saturday demonstration visited Ballyclare. Full picture gallery

Pictures - Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Brian Elwood, Billy Dobson and Mark Wallace RBP 170 in Ballyclare

Brian Elwood, Billy Dobson and Mark Wallace RBP 170 in Ballyclare Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade at Ballyclare Co Antrim. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade at Ballyclare Co Antrim. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade at Ballyclare Co Antrim. Photo: Stephen Hamilton/Presseye

