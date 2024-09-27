RUC man murdered by the IRA is memorialised on banner of his former Orange lodge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The brother of a murdered RUC reservist has recalled the devastation caused by the crime, as his Orange lodge unveiled a new banner in his honour.

​Howard George Donaghy was aged 23 when he was killed by the IRA on September 11, 1978 in Co Tyrone.

Now on the 46th anniversary of his death his lodge, Mountfield Temperance LOL674, has dedicated a new banner showing him in his uniform along with medals including the George Cross, which was awarded to the force by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999.

Speaking during the service of dedication, Eric Donaghy, the Worshipful Master of Mountfield lodge and Howard’s brother, said of the murder: “This was a devastating time for us as a family and for all those who knew and loved Howard.

Moutfield Temperance LOL 674 members and officers with thier newly-dedicated banner

"Sadly, it was a fate that had affected many other families both before and after his death.”

He added: “Our parents, George and Eileen Donaghy, are now deceased but I have no doubt that were they here tonight they, too, would be humbled and very proud of this significant honour.”

Howard worked for the Post Office and had previously served with the UDR.

His murder took place in front of his brother Maxwell and his wife Margaret (nee Frazer).

The book Lost Lives recounts that he was shot by a trio of riflemen while he was building a bungalow in Loughmacrory, to the east of Omagh.

Howard had been due to get married nine months later.

The guest speaker at the event was Rev Mervyn Gibson, Right Worshipful Grand secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

There was a religious address by Rev Scott McFarland, chaplain of Mountfield lodge, and following the service, a wreath was laid at the foot of a memorial to Howard inside Mountfield Orange Hall by Marshall Long of the Omagh Branch of the RUC George Cross Association.

Others who participated in the unfurling and dedication ceremony included Canon Charles McCartney, chaplain to the RUC George Cross Association, and Rev Graham Hare, Rector of Mountfield Parish Church.