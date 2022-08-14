Seized flags should not detract from hugely successful Derry Day: Apprentice Boy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Items were seized by police after images on social media showed a UVF 1912 flag and Parachute Regiment flag for sale at a stall during the annual Relief of Londonderry event in the city.

Police told the PA news agency that a report was made about the incident, and said that they were investigating whether a criminal offence had been committed.

Police later said “a number of items” had been seized at the stall on Glendermott Road, at the junction of Clooney Terrace/Limavady Road.

The Pride of Ballinran Flute Band from Kilkeel passes the Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 057

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier on Saturday, images posted to social media appeared to show flags from the Parachute Regiment and UVF 1912 for sale at the stall, prompting criticism.

Responding to one of the images on social media of the flags for sale, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said “this is disgusting” while unionist activist Jamie Bryson argued that both flags were “legal”.

Derry City and Strabane area commander Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said on Saturday: “This afternoon we received a report in relation to flags, including the Parachute Regiment flag, and other items that were being sold from a stall on Glendermott Road, located at the junction of Clooney Terrace/Limavady Road in the city.

“We understand the sensitivities around flags and emblems, and the difficulties and challenges these can cause.”

Inquires are continuing, police said.

Billy Moore, General Secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said it was a police matter.

He said: “Stall holders have nothing to do with the Apprentice Boys organisation. Our event is about organising a parade, running a parade and ensuring the parade is successful and peaceful. That’s what we did and that’s what made it an outstanding day.

He added: “If someone has broken the law, let the police deal with it.”

DUP MLA and Apprentice Boy, Gary Middleton, was aware of the seizure of the flags.

He said: “Whenever it came to my attention about the issue around the stall, I spoke to the PSNI, they said they were investigating, that they had seized a number of items.

“Ultimately it’s for them to investigate that now and for those who provided the licence to look into whether or not they complied with the licencing laws.

“That doesn’t detract from the fact that the overwhelming event yesterday was a huge success.

“The PSNI said to me that everything went according to plan and there were no major issues. I think that’s encouraging.