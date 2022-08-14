Sign up to our daily newsletter
Photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture the colour of Derry Day.
ABOD Associated Club General Committee lead Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations through Ferryquay Gate. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 056 Members of the Downshire Guiding Star band from Banbridge pass by the Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 060 The Relief of Derry Pageant underway, at Carlisle Road roundabout, during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 050
The Pride of Ballinran Flute Band from Kilkeel passes the Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 057 Lundy makes an appearance at the Relief of Derry Pageant held at Carlisle Road roundabout during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 048 Polly and Ollie at Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 047 Spectators at Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 053 Spectators on Carlisle Road watch Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 052 Enjoying the sunshine, the parade and the bands during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 051 Spectators lined both sides of Carlisle Road to watch Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 055 ABOD Associated Club General Committee leads Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 054 Some of the participants in the Relief of Derry Pageant held at Carlisle Road roundabout during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 046 Apprentice Boys from the Derry Parent Club pass by the Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 059 Alderman Maurice Devenney, left, and local Apprentice Boys passingthe Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 058 Apprentice Boys of Derry march during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 062 Members of the Downshire Guiding Star band from Banbridge march during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 061 James II gets shot at by a Walled City defender at the Relief of Derry Pageant held during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 049