17 pictures as Derry Day is commemorated with Apprentice Boys march through Londonderry

Up to 10,000 members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry and accompanying bands paraded yesterday to commemorate the 1689 Relief of Londonderry and the ending of a 105-day siege.

By Graeme Cousins
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 11:01 am

Photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture the colour of Derry Day.

ABOD Associated Club General Committee lead Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations through Ferryquay Gate. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 056
ABOD Associated Club General Committee lead Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations through Ferryquay Gate. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 056
Members of the Downshire Guiding Star band from Banbridge pass by the Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 060
The Relief of Derry Pageant underway, at Carlisle Road roundabout, during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 050

The Pride of Ballinran Flute Band from Kilkeel passes the Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 057
Lundy makes an appearance at the Relief of Derry Pageant held at Carlisle Road roundabout during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 048
Polly and Ollie at Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 047
Spectators at Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 053
Spectators on Carlisle Road watch Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 052
Enjoying the sunshine, the parade and the bands during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 051
Spectators lined both sides of Carlisle Road to watch Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 055
ABOD Associated Club General Committee leads Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 054
Some of the participants in the Relief of Derry Pageant held at Carlisle Road roundabout during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 046
Apprentice Boys from the Derry Parent Club pass by the Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 059
Alderman Maurice Devenney, left, and local Apprentice Boys passingthe Cenotaph during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 058
Apprentice Boys of Derry march during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 062
Members of the Downshire Guiding Star band from Banbridge march during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 061
James II gets shot at by a Walled City defender at the Relief of Derry Pageant held during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 049