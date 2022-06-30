Sinn Fein regional leader Michelle O’Neill to lay wreath in remembrance of Somme soldiers today

Captionless image from HMG of soldiers in the trenches at the Somme

While Sinn Fein lord mayors in the capital have laid a green laurel wreath (as opposed to a poppy one) on the anniversary of the First World War battle in previous years, this is the first time a member of the party’s leadership will take part.

Ms O’Neill will join the current Sinn Fein Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black this morning to lay wreaths ahead of the official commemorative event.

Last July, she joined then first minister Paul Givan at the Irish National War Memorial in Dublin to remember those who fell at the Somme; it was the first time the Sinn Fein politician had attended a Royal British Legion wreath-laying ceremony.

She told the PA news agency: “I believe it’s important that as first minister designate, I demonstrate my commitment to work for everyone and work to strengthen cooperation and friendship between those of us in political and public life and the people we represent, from all traditions.

“If we’re to heal all the wounds of the past and build a better future, we must acknowledge the loss of those killed in war and conflict as experienced, honoured and commemorated by those they left behind.

“I believe however all political leaders must stretch themselves to seek common ground; that’s what I’m committed to doing every single day.”

NIO minister Conor Burns will represent the London government at the official commemoration at Belfast City Hall today.

He said it is to “remember all those from across the island of Ireland who selflessly gave their lives for our freedom”.

In addition, two major Somme parades are taking place today.

One is in east Belfast involving some 31 bands, and another in Coleraine involving 20 bands.

The Belfast march begins in Templemore Avenue at 7pm, with 2,100 notified participants.

Sometimes called the “mini-Twelfth”, as in previous years the Short Strand Residents’ Association has complained. As a result, only hymns are to be played on the Albertbridge Road which passes the republican Short Strand.

Meanwhile, in Coleraine a march is set to involve 1,000 participants, and begins around 7pm at Killowen Orange Hall going to the Diamond. However, conditions limit it to only the host lodge and one band in The Heights district, with no supporters.

The battle which began on July 1, 1916 continued into November involving – among others – the 36th (Ulster) Division and 16th (Irish) Division.