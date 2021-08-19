Sinn Fein reportedly denies snubbing memorial to dead gardai

The plaque unveiled this week

Dublin City Council this week unveiled a plaque to the pair of officers, who were shot dead by two republicans in Rathgar Road, in south-east Dublin, on August 16, 1940.

The killing came 17 years after the Irish Civil War had ended, although hardline anti-treaty IRA members had continued to operate in the country. The republicans were in turn sentenced to death.

The officers were Det Sgt Patrick McKeown (from Keady, Armagh) and Det Richard Hyland (from Mayo), and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris attended the unveileing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But although it had been organised by the council’s Commemorations & Naming Committee, the Irish Times said neither the Sinn Fein chairman Michael Mac Donncha, nor anyone acting on his behalf, had attended.

The Irish Times quoted Fine Gael councillor Paddy McCartan as saying this was “disrespectful” and “embarrassing”.

The paper also went on to quote councillor Mac Donncha as saying: “There is no question of a boycott here.

“That is just not the case, and I wouldn’t like to see anyone making mischief out of this...

“Two gardaí died in the course of their duties. Two republicans were also executed and we would pay tribute to them.”

Sinn Fein was contacted directly by the News Letter but did not respond at time of writing.

According to the Gardai, the killings of the two officers unfolded as follows:

“Shortly after 8am on August 16, 1940, a group of at least five Detectives from Dublin Castle, under Detective Sergeant Patrick McKeown, carried out a search in Rathgar Road, Dublin, under the provisions of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

“After gaining entry to the premises, the members were surprised by a burst of gunfire from behind a partition wall.

“Detective Sergeant McKeown died from his wounds on August 17, 1940. Detective Garda Hyland was killed instantly. Another member, Detective Garda Brady was seriously wounded.”

Click here: Tyrone lorry driver charged after coke and heroin found in chocolate shipment

Click here: Sibling of UDA sectarian murder victim breaks 20 year silenceA message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.