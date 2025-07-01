Somme Trail opens in East Belfast beauty spot
Its opening timed with the anniversary of the first day of the Somme on July 1, 1916, the trail, consisting of a series of boards placed around the city’s picturesque Victoria Park, offers a self-guided outdoor heritage experience and runs until the end of this month.
The trail honours the men of the 36th (Ulster) Division, sharing their stories from recruitment and training, to the devastating losses of July 1916. Through accessible displays, organisers Legacy Network hope to encourage reflection and learning for all ages.
It was officially opened today by the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, at a special event attended by community groups, volunteers, and the public.
Over the course of July, visitors can enjoy weekly walks, meet ‘First World War soldiers’ on living history days, take part in a children’s poppy hunt, and try a fun activity sheet with questions and a word-search.
Stated Legacy Network: “Thanks to Community Foundation NI for funding the project, and to First Strandtown Somme Society for organising the launch and being the first to walk the trail.
"We also thank First Newtownards Somme and Cultural Society for providing First World War re-enactors, and the Sydenham Blues and Royals for performing during the ceremony.”
The 36th (Ulster) were brave volunteers largely drawn from what would become Northern Ireland a few years later. Leaving these shores to do their bit for king and country, thousands never returned.
The first day of the Somme was the first time they went over the top in a major battle. Attacking uphill, they were a success pushing through enemy lines to capture a significant amount of land on top of the crest of ridge.
But forces on either side of them were repelled, leaving the Ulstermen isolated and exposed on three sides as night fell and the enemy counterattacked.
The division suffered around 5,000 casualties over the first two days of the Somme, of whom more than 2,000 were killed.
