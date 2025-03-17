St Patrick's Day marked by celebrations around the world

People attending the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

From Londonderry to New York, St Patrick’s Day has been marked with celebrations around the globe.

Among many markers of the annual religious and cultural holiday, the occasion dawn prayers at the saint’s grave in Downpatrick, a traditional parade through the heart of Londonderry by the city’s Apprentice Boys, and the Chicago river dyed bright green.

Closest to the heart of the day were a group of pilgrims marking the dawn with a prayer for Christian unity at the grave of Ireland’s patron saint at Down Cathedral.

This year was the third annual cross-community dawn prayer event; among the pilgrims was a Croatian children's author, Iva Berenek, who is now based in Dublin, and Patrick Ahaotu from Nigeria who now lives in Belfast.

The service included readings from the Gospel of Matthew and the recitation of “St Patrick's Breastplate”, an old Irish protection prayer involing the power of God to safeguard against evil.

Organiser Siobhan Brennan, from Dromara in Co Down, said she hoped other Christians would take up the tradition on St Patrick's morning next year.

Downpatrick also hosted a large parade through the centre of town, including its regular tradition of a man dressed as St Patrick leading from the front.

Belfast began the day with a 10k fun run, followed by a huge parade through the centre of Northern Ireland’s capital city.

Performers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Young and old waved flags and cheered as large crowds enjoyed a spectacular showcase of music, dance and street theatre featuring local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians.

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray led from the front as the parade left City Hall at 1.30pm.

“The parade just gets bigger and better every year,” he said. “It’s a real celebration of the community.”

Mr Murray said it was an honour to lead a parade he’d always attended growing up.

Performers take part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The event was the centrepiece of the city's celebrations, which also saw traditional music concerts take place in the Ulster Hall and The Mac.

The big day also saw the annual St Patrick’s parade of the Apprentice Boys of Derry.

Members of the loyal order joined the William King Memorial Flute Band for a demonstration from the Fountain to St Columb’s Cathedral.

Approximately 150 members participated, carrying their traditional St Patrick’s Cross alongside the crimson banner of the Apprentice Boys.

A dawn prayer ceremony at the grave of St Patrick in Downpatrick.

In London, more than 50,000 people attended the city’s annual parade, with mayor Sadiq Khan saying the event is a highlight of the city’s cultural calendar.

“You can be really proud to be a Londoner, but also be really proud to be Irish as well," Mr Khan said.

Part of this year’s event included a "Peace Heroines" exhibition, displaying a series of portraits celebrating the role of women in the Good Friday Agreement.

In the United States, boisterous parades and celebrations marked the nation’s deep ties to Ireland.

New York City’s parade dates back to 1762, more than a decade before America declared independence from Britain.

The celebration, now in its 264th year, takes place along Manhattan’s famed Fifth Avenue. A bevy of local politicians, from the mayor to the governor, walked the route along with school marching bands and traditional Irish pipe and drum ensembles and delegations from the New York Police Department. Some 150,000 take part in the march and 2m spectators attend each year.

Patrick Ahaotu, originally from Nigeria but now living in Belfast, was among Christian pilgrims who came to pray at St Patrick's grave at dawn.

Chicago’s St Patrick’s Day celebration, which is punctuated by turning its namesake river bright green with dye, happened on Saturday. Boston and Philadelphia marked the occasion on Sunday.

The festivities were popularised by Irish immigrant communities, who in the 19th century faced discrimination and opposition in the US, and have now become a celebration of Irish heritage.

But the day was marked by tragedy in Donegal, as in Letterkenny a man in his 60s was killed when a car hit two pedestrians at around 3am on Monday morning.

A teenage motorist was arrested and the town cancelled its planned St Patrick’s celebrations. A second man, also in his 60s, remains in hospital in a serious condition.