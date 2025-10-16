"This is more than art, it's about legacy" World-renowned Colin Davidson unveils handy new £1¼m seaside sculpture shadow puppet designs for Bangor
Three pairs of giant hands cast in bronze will be added in the project, with the largest – ‘the Dove’, standing almost 20 feet tall – originally said to be inspired by the name of 6th century monk St Columbanus, who studied in Bangor Abbey before leaving to teach the gospel throughout Europe.
‘The Dove’ is to be constructed on Marine Gardens, which is currently being rebuilt as part of a £60m regeneration project that got properly under way last month.
Pickie Fun Park will host ‘the Swan’ and Eisenhower Pier will become home to ‘the Crab’; roughly half the height of the largest sculpture, they both celebrate elements of Bangor’s seaside heritage and community.
Full designs for the project, called ‘Eclipse’ and to be illuminated at night, were unveiled today by Ards and North Down Council, around a year and a half after it was agreed in a series of behind-closed-doors meetings. They're to be in place by late autumn 2026.
Around £1m of the price of the sculptures comes from Stormont’s Department for the Communities, with the council making up the rest.
They haven’t been uniformly welcomed; some residents were angered by the council’s decision to vote them though in secret, while many in the city’s arts community were put out that the project was handed directly to Colin Davidson instead of offered around locals.
Councillors have previously stated that Eclipse provided a one-off opportunity to have a world-renowned artist deliver large-scale public art that it’s hoped could drive tourism, similar to the Kelpies in Falkirk or Damien Hirst’s sculpture ‘Verity’ in Devon.
In a statement accompanying the designs, the council now states ‘the Dove’ symbolises “peace, resilience, and Bangor’s regeneration journey”, not mentioning St Columbanus.
They’re also stated to “represent another exciting step on the city’s transformation” and will “not only beautify public spaces but spark civic pride, tourism, and long-term cultural engagement”.
“Colin Davidson said the sculptures are “about connection between people, place and history”.
“I’m honoured to contribute something lasting to the city that has helped shaped me, and to be part of the regeneration efforts that will position it as an exciting and welcoming place for generations to come,” he added.
Mayor Gillian McCollum encouraged schools and community organisations to get involved in an accompanying project detailing stories and histories of Bangor.
“This is more than art, it’s about legacy,” she said. “We want residents to understand and feel part of this story.”
Developers Bangor Marine are currently building the £60m regeneration of the seafront the sculptures will go alongside. Said the firm’s Aran Blackbourne: “We are delighted that we will have an iconic series of art installations from a globally recognised artist who just happens to live in Bangor.
“I am confident that when people see the sculptures they are going to be hugely impressed, and that goes for those who live here and the visitors we all want to attract to Bangor.”