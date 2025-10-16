The seafront at Bangor is soon to get a handy new tourist attraction – £1.25m sculptures from renowned artist Colin Davidson that will cast shadow puppet designs at the heart of the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three pairs of giant hands cast in bronze will be added in the project, with the largest – ‘the Dove’, standing almost 20 feet tall – originally said to be inspired by the name of 6th century monk St Columbanus, who studied in Bangor Abbey before leaving to teach the gospel throughout Europe.

‘The Dove’ is to be constructed on Marine Gardens, which is currently being rebuilt as part of a £60m regeneration project that got properly under way last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickie Fun Park will host ‘the Swan’ and Eisenhower Pier will become home to ‘the Crab’; roughly half the height of the largest sculpture, they both celebrate elements of Bangor’s seaside heritage and community.

Artist Colin Davidson shows designs for his sculptures to Bangor mayor Gillian McCollum.

Full designs for the project, called ‘Eclipse’ and to be illuminated at night, were unveiled today by Ards and North Down Council, around a year and a half after it was agreed in a series of behind-closed-doors meetings. They're to be in place by late autumn 2026.

Around £1m of the price of the sculptures comes from Stormont’s Department for the Communities, with the council making up the rest.

They haven’t been uniformly welcomed; some residents were angered by the council’s decision to vote them though in secret, while many in the city’s arts community were put out that the project was handed directly to Colin Davidson instead of offered around locals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have previously stated that Eclipse provided a one-off opportunity to have a world-renowned artist deliver large-scale public art that it’s hoped could drive tourism, similar to the Kelpies in Falkirk or Damien Hirst’s sculpture ‘Verity’ in Devon.

The largest of the three pairs of hands will cast shadow puppets of a dove taking flight on Bangor's Marine Gardens.

In a statement accompanying the designs, the council now states ‘the Dove’ symbolises “peace, resilience, and Bangor’s regeneration journey”, not mentioning St Columbanus.

They’re also stated to “represent another exciting step on the city’s transformation” and will “not only beautify public spaces but spark civic pride, tourism, and long-term cultural engagement”.

“Colin Davidson said the sculptures are “about connection between people, place and history”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m honoured to contribute something lasting to the city that has helped shaped me, and to be part of the regeneration efforts that will position it as an exciting and welcoming place for generations to come,” he added.

Artist Colin Davidson shows his designs for the three Eclipse illuminated sculptures to Bangor mayor Gillian McCollum.

Mayor Gillian McCollum encouraged schools and community organisations to get involved in an accompanying project detailing stories and histories of Bangor.

“This is more than art, it’s about legacy,” she said. “We want residents to understand and feel part of this story.”

Developers Bangor Marine are currently building the £60m regeneration of the seafront the sculptures will go alongside. Said the firm’s Aran Blackbourne: “We are delighted that we will have an iconic series of art installations from a globally recognised artist who just happens to live in Bangor.