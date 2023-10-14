Thought for the Week with Rev David McMillan: The need to trust in Jesus Christ for salvation

​Rev David McMillan

​It was a journey he made seven times during his life. But on this crossing in the midst of the Atlantic Ocean a great storm arose, and the ship was blown off course.

Moody was very afraid and thought he was going to die. So, he went to his cabin and knelt in prayer and told the Lord all about his fears. As he prayed, the Lord spoke to Mr Moody through Hebrews 4:16 ‘"race to help in time of need’"and he realised that he was not going to die just yet. What he needed at that time was grace to get through the storm and get to England and preach the Gospel; and that is what he received that day. But Moody also realised that when the day of his death would come, in ‘the time of need’, he would receive then the grace to die that he required.

On December 22, 1899 that is exactly what happened. D.L. Moody died at his home in Northfields, Massachusetts at just 62 years of age. When he was passing out into eternity his eldest son William was sitting by his bedside, and he heard him repeat the words: “Earth is receding, Heaven is opening, Christ is calling, and I must go”.

Those were his dying words, and they are engraved on the wall of the bedroom where he died. Moody died without fear and in great victory. The Lord gave him the grace for death when he needed it – whenever he actually came to die. So, it will be for every person who is born again.

The thought of death and what is beyond in eternity really frightens many people. In the book of Hebrews, the Apostle Paul spoke of those, "who though fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage”"(Hebrews 2:15). Maybe that is a description of how you have lived your life for many years; everyday you are in terrible bondage because you are gripped by an awful fear of dying. If you are not saved and ready for eternity, you should be afraid of dying because you are racing towards a lost eternity.