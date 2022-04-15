The service of remembrance, which was open to the public, took place at the Titanic Memorial Garden at Belfast City Hall at noon.

The Titanic sank on this day in 1912 on its maiden voyage to America after hitting an iceberg late the previous evening. Some 1,500 people lost their lives as a result.

Belfast City Council co-hosted a small service of remembrance today, along with the Belfast Titanic Society to reflect on the lives that were lost.

A memorial service takes place at the Titanic Memorial Garden at Belfast City Council today to mark the 110th anniversary of the ship's sinking. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Susie Miller, President of the society, and Lord Mayor Kate Nichol, both addressed a crowd of about 200 people gathered at the garden.

Relatives of those who died in the disaster then laid white roses on the memorial stone which lists the names of the deceased.

Ms Nicholl said: “On this day 110 years ago many men, women and children tragically lost their lives aboard the RMS Titanic. I am honoured to be here this afternoon and would like to offer a very warm welcome to you all, particularly to the relatives and descendants of those who lost loved ones, from Belfast and across the world. Welcome also to the members of the Belfast Titanic Society who have organised this commemoration service alongside Belfast City Council, and have worked so hard for the last thirty years to keep the story of Titanic connected to our amazing city.