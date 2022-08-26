Tourist Trophy crowds thrilled by dare-devil drivers (1932)
Only 10 cars out of 32 starters finished the gruelling Tourist Trophy Race on the Ards Circuit which was run at a faster speed than any of the series during this week in 1932, reported the News Letter.
Great crowds were present for the race and the weather was perfect for the race noted the report.
The first three competitors to pass the finishing point were C R Whitcroft in a Riley followed by in second, G E T Eyston in a Riley and E R Hall in a MG Midget in third.
There were several thrilling incidents, reported the News Letter, one included Major Gardner in a MG Midget had a bad crash and broke his right leg, and four spectators were injured when a car crashed into a garden.
A feature of the race was the amazing drive of ‘Freddie’ Dixon, a newcomer to racing, who, before crashing, lapped the course, in a Riley Nine, in 10 minutes 40 seconds.
The lap record was obtained by Sir Henry Birkin in a Alfa Romeo, who did one round in nine minutes 51 seconds, a speed of over 83 mph. He finished in fifth place.
The pace was too “hot” even for ‘Freddie’ Dixon, who had set the pace, at least for the smaller cars, in a madcap drive which ended with a wrecked car and Dixon surveying it ruefully.
He had covered one lap of the 13¼ miles circuit in 10 minutes and 40seconds in his unsupercharged Riley Nine, at a speed of 76.36 mph.
Half and hour after the race started he was lying second to George Eyston with Lieutenant-Commander Whitcroft third, both in Rileys. Still half an hour later Dixon was in front with a comfortable lead, and he stayed there for about two and half hours, when Whitcroft, who had ousted Esyston from the second place, shot in front with a few seconds in hand of Dixon.
It was generally agreed that Dixon would have captured the lead again but for his crash on the 25th lap, when he “piled his car up” at Quarry Corner.
Dixon had to walk back to the pits and had the mixed pleasure of seeing Whitcroft tear round and round, finally to cross the line and win “the fastest motor car road race in the world”.
George Eyston, holder of the world s small car record, finished runner-up.
“It was a team affair,” he told the News Letter after the race.
He added: “It was decided that whoever proved to have the fastest car was to go ahead and was to he backed up by the others. I was quite content to chase Whitcroft and take his place if anything should happen to him.”