Twelfth 2025: Benidorm Protestant Boys mark height of the marching season in the sunshine of Spain's Costa Blanca

A band called the Benidorm Protestant Boys have been bringing the sound of the Twelfth to the Costa Blanca.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video has been posted online by the Twitter account ‘Rangers FC & Linfield FC’ (@bluesbrothers86) showing them performing in the Tartan Bar in Benidorm on Monday.

Other videos posted on Facebook show the band marching on the Twelfth.