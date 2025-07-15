Twelfth 2025: Benidorm Protestant Boys mark height of the marching season in the sunshine of Spain's Costa Blanca

By Adam Kula
Published 15th Jul 2025, 20:49 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 21:01 BST
A band called the Benidorm Protestant Boys have been bringing the sound of the Twelfth to the Costa Blanca.

A video has been posted online by the Twitter account ‘Rangers FC & Linfield FC’ (@bluesbrothers86) showing them performing in the Tartan Bar in Benidorm on Monday.

Other videos posted on Facebook show the band marching on the Twelfth.

The News Letter is seeking to reach members of the band at present; to get in touch message us via the News Letter Facebook page or e-mail [email protected]

Related topics:FacebookSpainBenidormTwitter

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice