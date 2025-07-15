Twelfth 2025: Benidorm Protestant Boys mark height of the marching season in the sunshine of Spain's Costa Blanca
A band called the Benidorm Protestant Boys have been bringing the sound of the Twelfth to the Costa Blanca.
A video has been posted online by the Twitter account ‘Rangers FC & Linfield FC’ (@bluesbrothers86) showing them performing in the Tartan Bar in Benidorm on Monday.
Other videos posted on Facebook show the band marching on the Twelfth.
The News Letter is seeking to reach members of the band at present; to get in touch message us via the News Letter Facebook page or e-mail [email protected]
