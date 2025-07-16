'The Orange Fiesta': Spanish Twelfth of July parade 'getting bigger every time' says bar owner

By Adam Kula
Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:18 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 17:27 BST
One of the people involved in Spain's annual Twelfth of July demonstration says it is getting bigger every year.

Scottish woman Wilma Wallace, the 65-year-old owner of the Ibrox Bar in Benidorm, helps sort out arrangements like insurance and road closures for the annual parade through the Costa Blanca town.

The News Letter got in touch with her after seeing footage posted up online of a band called the Benidorm Protestant Boys playing in the town this week.

The Twelfth march goes from her pub (which she has run for 17 years, after buying it off a man from Newtownabbey) to another loyalist bar called The Golden Last and back – a total distance of about 2km (1.2 miles).

An image of a Benidorm Protestant Boys parade from a previous year (supplied by the Ibrox Bar)placeholder image
An image of a Benidorm Protestant Boys parade from a previous year (supplied by the Ibrox Bar)

It was followed by a performance on Monday in the Tartan Bar in the town.

Mrs Wallace said there are about 40 flutes in the band, 16 side drums, plus bass drummers and flag-bearers.

None of its members actually live in Benidorm; instead they practice in their respective countries and only rehearse together in Spain in two sessions on July 11 before taking to the streets the next day.

The parade on the Twelfth has been going on for 23 years, and she said it just keeps on growing.

The parade takes place between two loyalist bars in the Costa Blanca townplaceholder image
The parade takes place between two loyalist bars in the Costa Blanca town

They call it "The Orange Fiesta" (though there is no actual Orange Order involvement in it).

"What we're doing is celebrating the Battle of the Boyne, and our history," Mrs Wallace said, adding she is "honoured" to play a part in that.

"Years ago, a man came over from Belfast and said 'let's do a little walk'. And people followed him.

"It's massive. It's getting bigger every year. It's unbelieveable.

"The amount of people that come over for this – the hotels are full.

"They're so good to us, the authorities. The whole thing takes from 3pm to 6.30pm, then they stand outside the bar, play a few songs, then God Save the King.

"A lot of the drums were donated from bands in Carrickfergus and Belfast who didn't need their drums any more and sent them over. People have been very good to us.

"As one person said to us: where else would you go for a good walk like that and can wear your flip-flops?

"It's really, really hot, but they manage it. I don't know how the bass drum man does it, because it's the hottest part of the day we're doing it, 3pm."

She is also hosting a 'sash bash' tonight after the Linfield v Shelbourne Champions League qualifier match, which she is showing on TV.

