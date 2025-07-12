Twelfth 2025: Early morning attack on town centre Orange Hall hours before major twelfth demonstration

Paint had been thrown over the front of the building and graffiti daubed on walls opposite

Criminal damage caused to Orange Hall as town prepares to host County demonstration

Shortly after 1.20am on Saturday, 12th July, police received a report of criminal damage caused to an Orange Hall in the Main Street area of Rasharkin.

Commenting, District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens, Superintendent Sinead McIldowney said: “We are treating this criminal damage as a sectarian-motivated hate crime.

“The Police Service condemns all sectarian hate crime and criminal damage caused to any property is absolutely unacceptable.

“We will thoroughly investigate this matter and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 177 of 12/07/25.

“Our officers will continue to proactively patrol the area and engage with the local community around any concerns they may have.”

You can also report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report , or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Local MP, Jim Allister, commented

“The overnight sectarian attack on Rasharkin Orange Hall and the painting of terrorist slogans in the village, before it today hosts Twelfth celebrations, typifies the unbridled hatred of Orange and Unionist culture that is designed to drive out its remaining Protestant residents.

“The local unionist community will nonetheless not be deterred by this latest manifestation of sectarian hatred.

“The precedent of such attacks and therefore the predictability of such on the 11th night ought to have led to a police presence in the village which clearly was absent.