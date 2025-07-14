The Royal Black Institution believes that record crowds have attended the village of Scarva in Co Down today for its annual July parade.

Some 85 preceptories and 82 bands paraded through the picturesque village in glorious sunshine with temperatures at around 19C.

It is understood to be the biggest annual one-day event at a single location in Northern Ireland.

And even though the Met Office forecast rain for most of the day in the village - the crowds were not deterred.

In the end their optimism was rewarded as there was only really a heavy shower for about 15 minutes at about 1pm.

The numbers were expected to be significantly up on normal because ‘the Black’ traditionally parades on the 13th - which this year fell on a Sunday.

So, they moved the parade to the 14th July instead, affording many people a day of rest between the rigours of the Twelfth and the 13th.

As a result, it was expected that many more people would feel able for another long day of marching than they normally might.

King William III came out victorious once again in the Sham Fight with King James at Scarva on 14 July 2025.

The parade began through the village about 11.10am and finished in Scarva Demesne at about 2pm – with a record number of participants.

Despite the rain, the legion of marching bands played on oblivious - even the child members – in their processions.

"Everyone said it just kept the dust down and kept them cool" said Rev William Anderson, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution.

He too noted how the procession shrugged off the sudden downpour.

"There is that traditional spirit in us all," he laughed.

"What stood out for me today was that the crowds were enormous, bigger than last year. I think we must be near the quarter million mark here today."

"Also the quality of bands and music was exceptional.

"When we look across our province, and we think of some of the negative things that people point to - I look at the quality of music and how all those young people enjoy playing that music and giving it their very best.

"We need to reward them, and we need to thank them for what they do, week in and week out in all their band practices."

The Sham Fight between King William and King James and their men took place at 2pm, with King William coming out on top as usual.

Scarva plays a special role in Orange culture as it is reported that King William III stopped here on his way to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

The remains of a huge chestnut tree sit at the centre of the Scarva Demesne where the demonstration field is held - and according to tradition he tied his horse up to it during his visit.

The event is reported to draw larger crowds than any other one-day single location event in Northern Ireland's annual calendar.