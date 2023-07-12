Twelfth in Northern Ireland: Orangemen and women, marching bands and spectators represent proud tradition

​Thousands of Orange Order members accompanied by 600 bands took part in the festivities to mark the 333rd anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The 18 Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland demonstrations were held in Ballinamallard, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Bangor, Belfast, Broughshane, Clogher, Coleraine, Comber, Dromore, Dungannon, Kilkeel, Loughbrickland, Lurgan, Magherafelt, Portglenone, Randalstown, Upper Ballinderry.

The Independent Loyal Orange Institution also held its annual parade in Rasharkin.

The 2023 Twelfth Demonstration making it’s way through Lurgan town centre to Brownlow House. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

The Orange Order were expecting an estimated half-a-million people to participate or spectate in events and the weather at those venues attended by the News Letter did not appear to have dampened spirits.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris attended a huge parade in Lurgan along with DUP MP Carla Lockhart.

The Co Armagh Twelfth centred on Brownlow House, a magnificent building in which President Eisenhower stayed during the Second World War.

Over in Loughbrickland the institution’s Grand Master Edward Stevenson enjoyed the day at the Co Down demonstration.

Officers of County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge with other brethren row their way down Lower Lough Erne past Devenish Island to the Twelfth demonstration in Ballinamallard

He urged all “to enjoy the celebrations in a manner befitting the proud tradition we represent”.

He said: “I do not believe there is any other event on these islands that can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets as our processions, either by taking part or simply to watch them go by.”

Having her first experience of the Twelfth today in Belfast city centre was Favour Okpohs, a Nigerian student attending Ulster University.

Posing for her friend to take a photo as the parade paused behind her on the corner of North Street, not far from where she is studying Hospitality Management, Favour was photobombed by an Orangeman.

Favour Okpohs, a Nigerian student at Ulster University, poses for a picture with Orangeman Mark Davison from LOL 891

When she saw the photo that had been taken she laughed then spoke to the Orangeman in question – Mark Davison from LOL 891 – and asked if he could pose for another photo with her.

Speaking to the News Letter, Favour said she was impressed with what she had witnessed: “Seeing everyone coming together to celebrate what they believe. They really have a strong belief. I like the celebration.”

She added: “The music is nice – it’s loud but I like it.”

Also in Belfast was popular actor Charlie Lawson who was reporting for GB News, having been on hand to light the bonfire in Kilkeel the previous evening while filming for the broadcaster.

Charlie, when asked by the News Letter, if he was enjoying the Twelfth, said: “It is what it is – it’s brilliant.”

Anchoring the coverage for GB in Belfast was Dame Arlene Foster, who later returned home to Fermanagh.

Meanwhile brethren in that neck of the woods, from County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, rowed their way to the Twelfth demonstration in Ballinamallard.

County Grand Master Mervyn Byers and Deputy County Grand Master Norman Donaldson along with fellow brethren and some helpers set off early this morning to avoid the traffic in a Viking-style longboat.

Accompanied by a piper and with support from Cancer Connect NI – the nominated charity for this year's Twelfth in Ballinamallard – and the Devenish Dragons they rowed their way down Lower Lough Erne past Devenish Island to the Twelfth demonstration in Ballinamallard.

Across the sea in Liverpool, Orangemen were taking part in a tradition going back to 1819.

Liverpool Provincial Grand Master, Steve Kingston, said: “We are celebrating the legacy that King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne left us of civil and religious liberty for everybody.”

Tonight, to mark the Twelfth, Parliament Buildings in Belfast will be lit orange.

Tomorrow will see another gathering, this time organised by the Royal Black Preceptory in the village of Scarva, Co Armagh.