Twelfth July 2025: Your Guide to All 19 GOLI celebrations across Northern Ireland and Donegal - Locations, Times, Routes and more

Twelfth July 2025: Locations, times & routes for all 19 Grand Orange Lodge celebrations

The 18 demonstrations on Saturday, 12th July 2025, will be held in:

Coagh

Sixmilecross

Augher (Co. Tyrone)

Dundonald,

Dromara,

Dundrum,

Kilkeel (Co. Down)

Ballymena,

Cullybackey,

Rasharkin,

Carnlough,

Lisburn,

Glengormley (Co. Antrim)

Belfast

Keady (Co. Armagh)

Coleraine,

Maghera (Co. Londonderry)

Kesh (Co. Fermanagh)

The Twelfth demonstrations in Northern Ireland will follow the traditional Rossnowlagh parade held in County Donegal on the preceding weekend.

This year the annual the Donegal procession takes place on Saturday, 5th July.

Dundonald will have the honour of hosting a Twelfth demonstration for the first time in more than 50 years as it has been named among the venues for this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations.

The village will join 18 other venues across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Ballymena, Kesh, Coleraine and Keady in hosting processions to mark the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to participate or spectate in what is rightly regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by approximately 600 marching bands of all genres will be on parade at the various locations and will provide a unique display of pageantry, colour and heritage.

The County Armagh demonstration – which will be held in the village of Keady this year – is firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world.

Belfast hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking over six miles to the field. As always, a large contingent of Scottish visitors will travel to take part in the Belfast parade.

The capital city and Ballymena are the only two venues where Twelfth demonstrations occur every year.

Twelfth July celebrations 2025: All the locations, timings, routes and full details for the 19 venues across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Ballymena, Kesh, Coleraine and Keady

Other sizeable parades will take place in Kesh (Fermanagh), Coleraine (Londonderry), Coagh (Tyrone) and Dromara (Down).

Grand Master, Edward Stevenson has once again put in focus the significance of Orange culture and traditions, which is underlined by the scale of the parades.

He commented: “Our Twelfth of July celebrations are an event like no other.

“Across the 18 venues, we will have tens of thousands of our members - men, women and young people taking part in a community tradition which has been faithfully maintained for well over 200 years.

Members of the Orange Order take part in a Twelfth of July parade in Belfast, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations.

“Many thousands more will line the streets of host cities, towns and villages. There is simply no other local event which can bring such vast numbers of people onto the streets, either by taking part or by enjoying the day as a spectator.

“With the continuing growth of the Junior Orange movement we can say with confidence that this is a tradition that will continue to be upheld for many years to come.”

Most Wor. Bro. Stevenson will, for the first time, visit the County Fermanagh celebrations which are to be held at Kesh.

The senior Orangeman added: “Once again we anticipate a high number of international visitors to join our celebrations, many who are keen to experience first- hand the spectacle of ‘The Twelfth.’

“Our parades are undoubtedly an impressive spectacle, with the high calibre of music provided by some of the finest marching bands in the country playing a big part in the festival atmosphere.

“As the big day approaches, it is safe to say the entire Orange Family is really looking forward to another glorious Twelfth.”

People take part in an Orange Order parade in Belfast as part of the 'Twelfth of July' celebrations. Picture date: Friday July 12, 2024.

ROSSNOWLAGH (5th JULY)

The rolling hills of County Donegal and the Atlantic coastline provide the backdrop towhat many believe to be the most scenic setting for any Twelfth parade.

The annual Rossnowlagh procession will be held on Saturday, 5th July, one week before the demonstrations in Northern Ireland.

It is expected that upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, will take part in the parade which begins close to St. John’s Parish Church at 12.30pm.

The parade then makes its way along country roads lined with supporters, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. The annual gathering is renowned for its family-friendly atmosphere.

A religious service will be held at 3pm. The service will be conducted by Canon Rev. Brian Russell, Rector of Drumholm Parish. A collection will be taken up in aid of Orange charities.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4.45pm. Orangeism remains vibrant in the border counties with Brethren regularly taking part in

parades and events right across the jurisdiction of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

BELFAST

This year, Belfast will again be a focal point for colour, tradition, and celebration as it marks the 335th anniversary of King William III’s famous victory at the Battle of the Boyne — a defining moment which laid the foundations for civil and religious liberty and political reform across the British Isles.

At the heart of the capital’s ‘Orangefest’ festivities is the Belfast demonstration - a long – established spectacle of cultural expression. With several thousand participants in

lodges and bands, and an expected crowd of more than 115,000 spectators, the streets will echo with the sights and sounds of music, pageantry, and celebration.

Leading the procession will be the County Grand Lodge of Belfast, setting off at 10:00am sharp from Belfast Orange Hall at Carlisle Circus. At the head of the parade will be the immaculately turned-out County Colour Party alongside the renowned and much-loved Millar Memorial Flute Band — who this year celebrate an incredible 50 years of parading with the County Grand Lodge on the Twelfth - half a century of dedication, heritage and musical excellence.

The parade route sweeps through the heart of Belfast, passing Clifton Street, Donegall Street, Royal Avenue, and Donegall Place enroute to a special Act of Remembrance at Belfast City Hall, where a wreath will be laid at the Cenotaph just before 10:30am.

The short act of remembrance is a moment of solemn reflection in the midst of celebration and is an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in defence of their nation.

From there, the parade continues through Donegall Square West, Bedford Street, and Dublin Road, onto Shaftesbury Square, Bradbury Place, Lisburn Road, Balmoral

Avenue, and Malone Road, before reaching its destination at Barnett’s Demesne — an epic 6-mile journey (each way!), making this the longest Orange procession on the Twelfth.

The County Grand Lodge, comprised of nine Districts, they will be under the command of Rt. Wor. Bro. Spencer Beattie, who celebrates seven years at the helm as County Grand Master. This year’s parade will include 77 bands — from all across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Upon reaching Barnett’s Demesne, the official platform proceedings and traditional speeches will commence at 2:30pm. The proceedings will be chaired by Rt. Wor. Bro.

Beattie, with a short religious service conducted by County Grand Chaplain Wor. Bro. Rev. Dr. Ron Johnstone. A keynote address will be delivered by Bro. Rt. Hon. Gavin Robinson, Member of Parliament for East Belfast.

The return parade begins at 3:30pm, as the bands and Lodges make their way home to their respective areas via the city centre.

A supporting programme of activities hosted by Belfast Orangefest will once again bring added excitement to the Twelfth, with family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and something for everyone to enjoy. The Twelfth in Belfast is more than a parade — it's a celebration of history and identity. In partnership with the County

Grand Lodge of Belfast and with the valued support of Belfast City Council, Orangefest promises a full day of energy, excitement, and entertainment for locals and visitors alike.

From 9:00am to 2:00pm, the city will be alive with a variety of family-friendly activities including music, street performers, food vendors, and interactive displays.

All events will be clearly advertised on local signage and promoted across media platforms, making it easy to plan your day. Shops across the city will open from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, giving festivalgoers the perfect opportunity to take a break from the excitement and explore Belfast’s bustling retail scene.

Whether you're a first-time visitor or a long-time attendee, Belfast Orangefest is an unforgettable experience which showcases the city's rich cultural traditions.

DUNDRUM

Dundrum will proudly host the annual Battle of the Boyne Celebrations on Saturday, 12th July, with Castlewellan District LOL No. 12 welcoming several thousand participants and spectators for what promises to be a day of tradition, colour and pageantry.

Over 3,000 Orange members, accompanied by 70 bands will take part in this year’s ‘Mid and East Down’ celebrations. Participating Districts will include Lecale District LOL No.2, Saintfield District LOL No.5, Comber District LOL No.15, Ballynahinch District LOL No.17, and host district Castlewellan District LOL No.12.

The parade will leave the assembly point on the Belfast Road at 12:00 noon, making its way along Main Street and Old Road, to the Demonstration field on the Ballyloughlin Road .

The return parade will leave the field at approximately 4:00pm, retracing its steps back to the Belfast Road where the visiting Districts will board their busses.

The Platform proceedings will be chaired by Wor. Bro. Ernie Ritchie, District Master, Castlewellan LOL No. 12 and the religious service will be led by Wor. Bro. Rev. George Speers, District Chaplain.

Roads will close from 11:15am, and in order to minimise disruption and congestion, spectators and participants are encouraged to arrive early. Accessible parking is available at Dundrum Football Pitches (Old Road) for Blue Badge holders only.

Public parking in Dundrum village is limited; however ample parking will be available in the demonstration field car park which is accessible by turning off at Clough and then following signposted routes. Diversions will be signposted for traffic from Newcastle and Clough.

There will be fully serviced toilet facilities, including accessible units, these will be located at Main Street, the assembly point, demonstration field, and various points along the parade route. Parade Marshals will be present throughout the day to ensure a safe and enjoyable event.

Organisers are working to minimise disruption and are encouraging local businesses and shops to remain open and benefit from the large crowd. With thousands expected to descend on the area, it’s set to be a memorable and positive day for Dundrum and the surrounding community.

COAGH

Coagh may be one of County Tyrone’s smaller villages, but on the Twelfth of July, it will proudly host the largest Orange celebration in the County. This year’s event is set to be a spectacle of local tradition, heritage and identity.

The Main Parade will commence at 12:30pm from Ruskey Road on the outskirts of thevillage before making its way along Tamlaght Hill, Coagh Bridge, Main Street, to the Demonstration Field on the Drumconvis Road .

What makes Coagh unique is that the parade actually crosses a county line – beginning in County Londonderry before crossing into County Tyrone as it passes over Coagh Bridge.

The organisers expect that around 70 Lodges and 50 Bands will take part, making this one of the largest processions in the Province.

The parade will be led by County Officers and visiting dignitaries and include Women’s LOL Districts, Lodges from Killyman District LOL No.1, Stewartstown District LOL No.2, Cookstown District LOL No.3 , Castlecaulfield District LOL No.4, Pomeroy District LOL No.5, Benburb District LOL No.13, and of course, Coagh District LOL No.10.

A noticeable characteristic of the parade will be the growing number of local Junior Lodges, reflecting the bright future of Orangeism in Tyrone.

Coagh are honoured to be joined by Rt. Wor. Bro. Derek Reaney, the new County Grand Master of Tyrone, Wor. Sister Joan Beggs, Grand Mistress of the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Rt. Wor. Bro. Robert Abernethy, Past County Grand Master of Tyrone.

The platform proceedings will begin at 2:30pm in the Demonstration field (Drumconvis Road) where the religious service will be led by Wor. Bro. Rev. Tom Greer.

Tamlaghtmore Silver Band will provide the music during the platform proceedings with Resolutions and traditional speeches to follow.

The return parade will start at approximately 3:45pm along Drumconvis Road, MainStreet and disperse at Cookstown Road.

This marks the first Twelfth celebration in Coagh since 2016 since it was delayed from its normal 7-year rotation due to the Covid pandemic in 2021/21. Anticipation and excitement are high as the village prepares to welcome thousands of spectators and participants alike.

Whether you're attending for the tradition, the music, the message, or the family atmosphere – Coagh’s Twelfth is set to be a highlight of the summer calendar.

Bring your flags, your friends, and your cameras – this will be a day to remember!

RASHARKIN

This year, the village of Rasharkin has the honour of hosting the North Antrim Combine Twelfth of July celebrations. The event promises to be a colourful and vibrant spectacle featuring 43 Lodges and 30 bands and Lambeg drums drawn from five local districts – Rasharkin District LOL No.5, Ballymoney District LOL No.16, Bushmills District LOL

No.21, Ballycastle District LOL No.23 , and Cloughmills District LOL No.14.

The assembly point will be on the Finvoy Road with the parade starting at 1:00pm.

Leading the parade will be the impressive Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band who will take pride of place as the procession moves through Rasharkin village.

The parade starts on Finvoy Road, before making its way through the village arriving at the Demonstration field at ‘The Turnpike.’

Platform proceedings start at approximately 2:30 pm where the guest speaker will be Rt. Wor. Bro. Maurice Kirkwood, County Grand Master of Antrim. The praise will be

led by The Vow Accordion Band.

The Demonstration field will be full of family-friendly fun, including food vendors & refreshments, children’s entertainment, stalls and attractions for all ages. Toilets and

First Aid facilities will be available on-site.

The return parade will commence at 4:15pm, leaving the Demonstration field and returning through Rasharkin village with dispersal on the Finvoy Road. Ballymoney District LOL No.16 will be leading the homeward parade.

AUGHER

This Twelfth of July, the picturesque village of Augher in County Tyrone will proudly host the Twelfth of July celebrations for the Clogher Valley.

Organised by the joint host districts of Fivemiletown District LOL No.15 and Annahoe District LOL No.6, the day promises to be a celebration of Orange heritage and

community spirit.

Bands and Lodges will assemble from 12:15pm at the field on Favour Royal Road, just inside the town boundary. The parade will proceed through Favour Royal Road, Main Street, Augher, turn left at the junction with the Belfast–Enniskillen Road, Clogher

Road and arrive at the Demonstration field at around 1.00pm. The parade will be headed by District Officers from Fivemiletown District LOL No.15 and Annahoe District LOL No.6, followed by Mulnahunch Accordion Band, who marked their 75th anniversary last year. They are leading Mulnahunch Lily of Clonaneese LOL 96, the oldest Orange lodge in the Clogher Valley.

The parade will also include the Ladies from WLOL 194 Mountforest and Junior Lodges from Glenageeragh and Annahoe District. Their involvement continues to highlight the intergenerational strength and spirit of the local Orange family.

Platform proceedings begin at 2:15pm in the Demonstration Field and will feature a religious service at the heart of the day’s celebration.

Musical performances will be provided by Glenageeragh Pipe Band, known for their distinctive Brian Boru pipes and the award winning Murley Silver Band.

Children’s entertainment will follow the service with a range of games and activities for all the family.

The return parade will retrace the same route, departing at 4:15pm and concluding back at Favour Royal Road.

In the days ahead of the celebrations in Augher, a variety of community events including barbecues, music nights, and family fun are planned in the lead-up to the Twelfth.

The Clogher Valley Twelfth is a day of celebration, tradition, and community. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you’re assured a warm welcome and a wonderful day.

BALLYMENA

The City of the Seven Towers is once again gearing up to host its traditional District Twelfth of July parade which will include the 27 local lodges, 17 bands as well as the

traditional sounds of the iconic Lambeg Drum. The parade will also include some visiting Brethren from Cullybackey District.

The men’s senior lodges will be joined by two Ladies’ Lodges, two Junior Boys’ Lodges, and a Junior Girls’ Lodge. (Sister Turtle Memorial WLOL 14, Ferniskey WLOL 74, Ferniskey Rising Sons JLOL265,

The Duke of Edinburgh Memorial JLOL 621 and newly formed Daughters of Ferniskey JWLOL 55 who will be making their Twelfth debut.)

Apart from Belfast, Ballymena is the only town in Northern Ireland to host a Twelfth demonstration every single year. This proud tradition is deeply woven into the cultural

fabric of the town and is one which continues the traditions of the past while embracing the challenges of the future.

The honour of leading the 2025 celebrations goes to Slatt LOL 475, who will head the parade accompanied by the ever-popular Pride of the Maine Flute Band who are celebrating their 50th Anniversary.

The parade will assemble at Wakehurst Road at 12:30pm, passing along Larne Road, Larne Street, Henry Street, over Harryville Bridge, through Waveney Road, Galgorm Road, the Pentagon, then down Lower Mill Street, Wellington Street, Ballymoney Street, and finally Thomas Street, arriving at The People's Park.

Essential amenities such as toilets and a first aid post will be available both at the assembly point and within the demonstration field to ensure a comfortable and safe experience for all.

The Platform Proceedings will take place at 2:30pm with a religious service led by Grand Chaplain Wor. Bro. Ian McClean. The principal speaker is delivered by Most Wor. Bro. Henry Dunbar, Past Grand Master of Scotland.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the Best Band on Parade, Best Turned-Out Lodge and Best Lambeg Drums categories.

This year’s event also shines a spotlight on several key local milestones with Dunnygarron LOL 960 proudly unfurling their new banner, Pride of the Maine Flute

Band celebrating their 50th Anniversary, and the formation of the new Junior Girls’ Lodge, the Daughters of Ferniskey JWLOL 55—a promising sign with younger generations carrying on cherished traditions.

CARNLOUGH

The ‘Braid’ Twelfth this year will be held in Carnlough and will include 11 local Lodges.

9 Bands will accompany the Brethren along with 2 Sets of Lambeg Drums. This year, the parade will be led by Carnlough LOL 1180, accompanied by the Carnlough Flute

Band.

The parade will begin at 12.00 noon from the assembly field located at the park on Bay Road. From there, the route continues through the heart of the village, before making its way up Largy Road to the Demonstration field, situated near St. Patrick’s Church.

Braid District have worked hard to make sure the day is an enjoyable experience for everyone. Toilets are available at the Demonstration field for public use and a clearly marked First Aid point will be located within the field, staffed by trained professionals.

For younger attendees, there will be bouncy castles and funfair-style attractions available during the afternoon. A selection of food vendors will be in attendance in the

field to cater for hungry walkers and participants alike.

The platform proceedings will begin around 2.30pm when the principal speakers will include Wor. Bro. Rev. William Anderson and Wor. Bro. Robin Swann MP for South

Antrim.

The parade will leave for its return leg, following the same route, at around 4.00pm.

Braid District are proud to mark a significant milestone for one of their most respected

lodges, Teenies No Surrender LOL 635 who are celebrating an incredible 170 years of loyal service—a remarkable achievement and a true testament to the enduring spirit of

the Orange Institution in this part of County Antrim.

Organisers appeal to visitors to follow the directions of local stewards and police on the day. Allow plenty of time to arrive, especially if you're travelling from outside the area, and don’t forget your sun cream, raincoat—or both!

MAGHERA

This year, Maghera will host the South Londonderry Twelfth of July celebrations, bringing together 8 Districts comprised of over 50 local Lodges and their

accompanying bands.

The Assembly Point will be at the junction of Station Road and Crew Road with a parade start time of 12noon. The parade will make its way along Station Road, Grove Terrace, O’Hara Road, Coleraine Road, Main Street, Church Street and then to Mullagh Road and the Demonstration Field, kindly provided by Maghera Presbyterian Church.

The parade will be led by Grand Lodge, County, and District Officers, followed by Castledawson LOL 96 with Castledawson Flute Band, Castledawson District LOL No. 1, then Kilrea District No. 5, Garvagh District LOL No. 4, Tamlaght O’Crilly District LOL No. 9, Moneymore District LOL No. 10, Magherafelt District LOL No. 3, Ballyronan District LOL No. 7, and Tobermore District LOL No. 11.

The return parade will begin at 3:30pm taking in Mullagh Road, Church Street, Main Street where the procession will split as the visiting Districts make their way to their respective dispersal points and transport.

Castledawson District LOL No.1 will proudly display their new District bannerette and Wor. Bro. Michael Thomas, Grand Chaplain of Canada, will be a special guest of Blackhill Royal True Blues LOL 350, Garvagh District No. 4.

The Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and the Junior Associations will also be taking part including JLOL 80 (Magherafelt), JLOL 81 (Ballyronan), JLOL 191 (Maghera), Girls Lodge JWLOL 51 (Magherafelt) and Magherafelt WLOL 102.

This will be the first Twelfth for the new Junior Lodges of JLOL 44 (Garvagh) & JLOL 218 (Tamlaght O’Crilly).

The platform proceedings will start at 2:00pm at the Demonstration field where the speaker Rt. Wor. Bro. Harold Henning, Deputy Grand Master will be in attendance,

along with Wor. Bro. Stephen Fleming, County Grand Secretary and Wor. Bro. Keith Thompson, Deputy County Grand Master. The religious service will be led by Bro. Rev. Nigel Kane, assisted by Bro. Rev. Rhys Jones and Bro. Rev. Dr. Baron McCrea of Magherafelt and Cookstown.

Toilet facilities will be available at St. Lurach’s Road, opposite the Movie House cinema with additional toilets at the Assembly field, Demonstration field, Maghera Orange Hall (Church Street) and St. Lurach’s Parish Hall.

First Aid provision will be provided in the Demonstration field with food and refreshment stalls available throughout the day.

Prior to the Twelfth celebrations a special welcome dinner for visiting Districts will be held at Maghera Orange Hall, and a series of local lodge and band events will be

announced via the Castledawson District LOL No. 1 Facebook page.

SIXMILECROSS

This year’s North & West Tyrone demonstration will take place in the village of Sixmilecross where the hosts, Sixmilecross District No. 7, will be joined by a strong

turnout from neighbouring districts, including, Fintona District LOL No. 8, Newtownstewart District LOL No. 9, Omagh District LOL No. 11, Killen District LOL No. 12, Strabane District LOL No. 14, Omagh WLOL and Castlederg WLOL, alongside the Associated Boys and Girls Junior Lodges and their supporting Bands.

In total, approximately 60 Lodges and Bands will be on parade creating a vibrant and colourful spectacle.

The assembly point will be at the field located just off Cooley Road - directly opposite Kerr Villas, on the Beragh side of the village. The demonstration field is situated on the

Tirooney Road, on the Carrickmore side of the village.

The parade will commence at 12:30pm and proceed along Cooley Road, continue through Main Street, and conclude along Tirooney Road. The parade route is

approximately one and a half miles long, allowing plenty of opportunity for spectators to enjoy the pageantry and music.

The platform proceedings will start at 2:30pm where the main speaker will be Bro. Rev. Charles Eames who will lead a religious service. The return parade will start at 4.00pm.

This year, the District are delighted to mark several notable milestones within their community. Beragh Pride of the Village Flute Band celebrate their 40th Anniversary, the 70th Anniversary of the opening of Donaghanie Orange Hall (Beragh) and the 60th Anniversary of Cloughfin Orange Hall (Sixmilecross).

Sixmilecross District Junior Lodge No. 237 will be marking their 60th year on parade and will be led by their newly unveiled bannerette which featured at this year’s Orange

Community Awards.

Sixmilecross proudly acknowledge the contributions of Bro. Rev. W.F. Marshall, a distinguished figure from this area, who played a key role in the study and development of the Ulster-Scots language and heritage. His work remains a cornerstone of our local cultural identity.

The Sixmilecross Twelfth will showcase the rich tapestry of Ulster-Scots and Ulster- British connections which define the spirit and history of our Orange family.

KEADY

The County Armagh Twelfth Demonstration has firmly secured its reputation as the largest Orange gathering in the world each 12th of July. With 11 District Lodges, 150 Private Lodges, over 5,000 Brethren, plus representation from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Junior Lodges, the event showcases the full strength of the Orange Family — and annually attracts an incredible 40,000 spectators!

Nestled deep in South Armagh, Keady — meaning “flat-topped hill” — is rich with history. Once a thriving linen town thanks to industrialist and politician William Kirk, the town retains its strong community spirit today. Kirk’s legacy still stands in the form of the imposing 1871 monument at the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orangeism was founded in County Armagh, and that history continues to this day.

With around 130 Orange Halls, (the highest concentration to be found anywhere in the jurisdiction of the Grand Lodge of Ireland), the County Armagh Grand Lodge continues to grow, year after year. It’s no wonder the Orchard County proudly leads the way in celebrating tradition and community.

Adding to the spectacle, nearly 70 award winning pipe, accordion, silver, and flute bands will take part in the parade as well as dozens of iconic Lambeg Drums.

As always, several Scottish bands will also travel over to take part, reinforcing the strong cross-channel bonds.

This year, the honour of hosting the Twelfth falls to Keady District LOL No. 8. With 7 Private Lodges and over 200 members, Keady’s brethren are thrilled to welcome the

County once again — their first time hosting since 2012.

Poignantly, wreaths will be laid at the Keady District Orange Hall in memory of two Brethren, Bro. Norman Watson and Bro. Joseph Reid, who lost their lives during the

Troubles.

Newly dedicated banners and standards will add even more colour to the parade with new banners for Derrylileagh True Blues LOL 166 and Tullyvallen Guiding Star

Temperance LOL 630b. New bannerettes will also be on display by Boyne Star LOL 16

and Cladybeg Faith Defenders LOL 305b. Junior Lodges, Primatial True Blues JLOL 27

and Tandragee JLOL 190 will also display new bannerettes for the first time.

Cavanapole Purple Star LOL 297 marks its 200th anniversary of the granting of its warrant – a remarkable achievement.

Local members assemble at 9:00am at the District Hall with the Main Parade starting at 10:30am, led by Derryhennett True Blues LOL 37 and Crosskeys Victoria Flute Band.

The parade will make its way along Tassagh Road and Crossmore Road to the Demonstration Field. The return parade starts at 2:45pm, reversing the route.

The parade will include Richhill District LOL No.2, Newtownhamilton District LOL No.9, Portadown District LOL No.1, Lurgan District LOL No.6, Killylea District LOL

No.7, Markethill District LOL No.10, Armagh District LOL No.5, Bessbrook District LOL No.11, Loughgall District LOL No.3, and Tandragee District LOL No.4.

Car parking, toilet facilities (including accessible toilets), and first aid stations will be provided along the route and at the Demonstration Field.

In the Demonstration Field, stalls, food trucks, and children's activities will keep families entertained all day. the official platform proceedings will begin at 1:45pm, chaired by Rt. Wor. Bro. Denis J Watson JP, County Grand Master. A religious service will be led by Wor. Bro. Rev. Dr. Alan McCann and Deputy Chaplains and will include an Act of Remembrance and solemn tribute to fallen brethren.

The Twelfth Resolutions on Faith, Loyalty, and The State proposed and passed with a keynote address by Wor. Bro. Rev. Mervyn Gibson MBE, Grand Secretary of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland.

Awards, including the County Shield for Best Band, will be announced before the closing Resolution of Thanks.

This year also marks two major milestones, 20 years of County Armagh Community Development (CACD), the County Grand Lodge’s outreach arm helping community groups thrive and 10 years of the Museum of Orange Heritage at Sloan’s House,

Loughgall — offering visitors a vivid look into the origins and story of the Orange Order.

Both anniversaries were recently marked by special events, including a Deputy Lord Mayor’s reception and a major concert at Craigavon Civic Centre.

The celebrations kick off early with community events on Sunday, 22nd June with Hymns of Praise at Temple Presbyterian Church, Crosskeys Road (7:30pm).

On Thursday, 10th July a Family Fun Night will be held at the Demonstration Field featuring a Band Tattoo, “It’s-A-Knockout” competitions, and a Fun Fair ( from 7:30pm).

DROMARA

The South-West Down Combine parade will this year be hosted by Lower Iveagh District LOL No.1 in Dromara. The Assembly field will be located on the Banbridge Road, while the Demonstration field will be on the Rathfriland Road, directly facing Dromara Football Club.

At 11:30am, District Officers and Dignitaries will depart from Dromara Orange Hall and parade to the Assembly Point. The main demonstration will then commence at 12:00 noon, featuring approximately 2,500 Brethren and 43 bands on parade.

It is expected to take around one hour and forty-five minutes for all participants to reach the Demonstration Field.

Platform proceedings will begin at 2:45pm, chaired by Bro. Baird of the South-West Down Area Committee.

The guest speaker will be Wor. Bro. Kyle McIlWrath, Deputy County Grand Master of County Down. Also in attendance will be Wor. Bro. Rev. Victor Neil, County Grand Chaplain, and the service will be conducted by Bro. Samuel Morrison, the District Chaplain of Lower Iveagh.

The return parade will leave the demonstration field at 4:00pm, making its way back to the assembly point.

Seven districts within the South-West Down combine will be represented, Iveagh District LOL No. 1, Rathfriland District LOL No. 3, Banbridge District LOL No. 7, Lower Iveagh West District LOL No. 8, Newry District LOL No. 9, Loughbrickland District LOL No. 10, and Gilford District LOL No. 13.

Leading the demonstration will be Dromara lol 12, proudly accompanied by Waringsford Pipe Band. A number of Ladies’ Lodges and Junior Boys’ Lodges will also be participating, with JLOL 31 taking pride of place at the front of the District.

The demonstration field will feature children’s entertainment, highland dancers from Finnis, and a selection of food vendors. Visitors can also browse stalls offering children’s toys, flags, loyal order memorabilia, and items from a charming artisan village.

Prizes will be awarded for Best Lodge and Band on Parade, Best Lodge with Lambeg Drums, and Best Junior Lodge.

In the lead-up to the Twelfth, several exciting events are planned. To mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, a military memorabilia exhibition will be held in Dromara Orange Hall on the 13th and 14th of June. A Pre-Twelfth dinner for District Officers is also on the calendar, along with events on the 1st of July to commemorate the Battle of the Somme.

A District Church Service will take place on Sunday, 6th July in Dromore Free Presbyterian Church and on Monday, 7th July, the sound of Lambeg Drums will echo from the top of Slieve Croob. The week will continue with live bands performing in Dromara Village on Wednesday, 9th July, and in Dromore on Thursday 10th July.

KILKEEL

The Mourne District LOL No. 6 Twelfth of July 2025 celebrations will this year be hosted in Kilkeel – the ‘capital’ of the Kingdom of Mourne. With around 1,700 participants on parade, including 15 local bands and more than 3,000 spectators expected to line the streets, this year’s event will be one of the highlights of the summer.

Mourne District LOL No. 6 is proud to be the largest district in the Orange Institution, boasting over 1,100 members. Among its ranks is the largest private lodge in the Order — Ballyvea LOL 343a, which continues to grow with an impressive membership of 162.

This year, the honour of leading the District Parade falls to one of the area’s oldest Lodges, Brunswick LOL 1702 from Annalong , while the largest Junior Lodge in the Institution will once again take pride of place at the head of the procession.

The day will begin with Kilkeel Lodges assembling at Kilkeel Orange Hall at 11:00am before stepping off on a 1.5-mile route to Leestone Road on the outskirts of the town.

There, they will join with the rest of the Mourne District for the return parade into Kilkeel, which will conclude at Queen Elizabeth II Park on Manse Road.

After the parade, friends, family, and spectators are warmly invited to join the Brethren in the Demonstration Field for a complimentary picnic, generously provided by the Lodges.

This family-friendly gathering takes place in one of the most scenic settings imaginable, with the majestic Mourne Mountains providing a stunning backdrop.

Platform proceedings will begin at 2:15pm.

The homeward parade will commence at 4:00pm. The Annalong Lodges will return to their village and conclude their day with a local parade, while the Kilkeel Lodges will march through the town, taking in Newry Street, Harbour Road, Harbour Drive, Knockchree Avenue, and Greencastle Street where they will disperse at Kilkeel Orange

Hall.

This year’s parade carries added significance, as Bro. Joe McKibbin of LOL 342 marks an extraordinary milestone — 80 years of membership in the Lodge — a remarkable

legacy of loyalty and dedication. Cranfield LOL 907 whose hall overlooks the site of the former Greencastle RAF/USAAF Base No. 237, recently commemorated VE Day with a public exhibition and talk honouring the base’s wartime contributions.

Among those remembered was Bro. William J. Mahier RAF, a young Lodge member who tragically lost his life in an accident during the war and is memorialised on the Kilkeel war memorial.

The Lodge’s banner proudly features wartime aircraft — a B-25 Mitchell and a Liberator bomber soaring over Cranfield — and the Cranfield Accordion Band pays tribute to this heritage by wearing uniforms inspired by RAF dress.

The platform party this year will feature guest speaker Wor. Bro. Ellis Hanna, alongside the Mourne District Officers. Chairing proceedings will be Worshipful District Master Rt. Wor. Bro. William Baillie, joined by Deputy District Master Wor. Bro. James Morris, District Chaplain Wor. Bro. Bro. Brian Niblock, District Secretary Wor. Bro. Stephen Nicholson, Assistant Secretary, Wor. Bro. Richard McKee and District Treasurer Wor. Bro. David Hanna.

Visitors will find parking available on Greencastle Street, Bridge Street, and Newcastle Road, as well as at the public car park in the lower square of Kilkeel. In addition, Mourne District is providing a free parking area adjacent to Queen Elizabeth II Park on Manse Road to accommodate attendees.

GLENGORMLEY

The East Antrim Combine’s annual Twelfth Parade will this year be hosted by Carnmoney District LOL No. 25 and held in Glengormley.

The main parade will start at 11:00am from Jubilee Way, making its way along Ballyclare Road to Lilian Bland Park where there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession will then make its way to Antrim Road, O’Neill Road, Church Road arriving at V36 Park around 1.30pm.

The return parade commences at 3:30pm from V36 Park, making its way along Church Road, Prince Charles Way, Church Way and Antrim Road, before finishing at Ballyclare Road.

Cloughfern District LOL No. 24 will leave the main parade at O’Neill Road roundabout and return to Cloughfern Protestant Hall.

A day full of colour and culture is expected with approx. 3,000 participants, 66 Lodges, and nearly 40 bands from Northern Ireland and Scotland as well as traditional Lambeg Drums.

Attendees will include members from nine Districts - Carnmoney District LOL No.25, Larne District LOL No.1, Sixmilewater District LOL No.10 , Antrim District LOL No.13, Staffordstown District LOL No.15, Killead District LOL No.17, Carrickfergus District LOL No.19, Randalstown District LOL No.22 and Cloughfern District LOL No.24.

Leading the Parade will be Carntall (Mossley) LOL 134, one of the oldest-warranted Lodges in Antrim, they will be accompanied by the excellent Black Skull Flute Band from Glasgow, continuing a proud 35-year partnership.

Carnmoney will be celebrating some important milestones at this year’s 335th Boyne Celebration with Carnmoney District LOL No.25 unveiling a brand-new District Bannerette and Collarettes, Burnside LOL 312 will be celebrating the 200th anniversary of their Orange Hall and Newmill Purple Invincibles LOL 222 will mark their 150th anniversary with the unfurling of a new banner, honouring Wor. Bro. Jim Robinson, who passed away in his 100th year.

There will be family friendly fun at the V36 Demonstration venue, which is located beside the Valley Leisure Centre, including children’s entertainment, inflatables, funfair rides, face painting and a fantastic play park.

The platform proceedings will commence at 2:00pm with a religious service led by Wor. Bro. Rev. David Bissett, County Antrim Deputy Grand Chaplain with musical accompaniment from Bro. James Strange. Traditional resolutions will be read and passed.

Prior to the Twelfth celebrations, some events will be taking place at the Apprentice Boys Memorial Orange Hall, Mossley.

This includes Orange Talks on Friday, 13th June & Friday, 20th June at 7:30pm, an Orange Exhibition on Friday, 27th June at 7:30pm and a Widows’ Fund Service on Sunday, 29th June at Newtownabbey Free Presbyterian Church, Corrs Corner. KESH

This year’s Twelfth in Kesh promises to be a truly memorable occasion, rich in pageantry and tradition. The District is honoured to welcome Wor. Bro. Norman Henry, the esteemed Deputy Grand Lecturer, who will deliver the main address of the day.

The platform party will include the County Fermanagh Grand Lodge Officers who will be joined by the Grand Master, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson – making his first Twelfth visit to Fermanagh, and the Worshipful District Master of DLOL No. 10, Wor. Bro. Gary Wilson.

The day will commence at 12.00 noon, with participants assembling on Enniskillen Road, before parading along Main Street and Ederney Road and finishing at Valley Park on Ederney Road. The parade route offers a wonderful opportunity for onlookers to witness the vibrant traditions of the Orange Institution. In addition to the parade, the event will cater for all ages with a wide array of children’s entertainment available throughout the day.

The parade will be proudly led by Rosslea Accordion Band leading Mullycavan LOL 174 and Newtownbutler District LOL No.1. The parade will see over 70 bands and 90 lodges from Fermanagh and the neighbouring border counties take part. The music for the religious service will be led by Lisnaskea Silver Band.

On parade for the first time will be new banners from Gransha LOL 1709, Skea Bridge LOL 382, and Aghadrumsee LOL 1325 – a powerful visual representation of pride and continuity within their community.

Parking will be restricted to official carparks and stewards instructions should be adhered to, to enable the smooth running of the day. A large area for accessible parking

will be available.

Pettigo District LOL No.10 holds a particularly unique place within the Orange family, as it retained the name Pettigo, despite the fact the 1925 border commission having effectively divided the town. While Pettigo village itself lies to the South, the Tullyhommon side, where the District is based, remains in Northern Ireland.

This rare cross-border identity reflects the enduring bonds of community, culture, and brotherhood that transcend geographical lines. Today, they continue to proudly draw their membership from both sides of the border.

The District comprises of seven active lodges which are based in 6 busy local Orange Halls and a dedicated District Hall in Kesh which are all hubs for the local community.

The District are proud to be the custodians of the last remaining Orange arch to span a public road in County Fermanagh—a lasting symbol of our heritage. Each year members host an arch opening and Somme remembrance parade, held annually on the first Wednesday in July.

Notably, Pettigo District holds the distinction of hosting the largest ever assembly of Orange banners in one location. This historic achievement took place in 2012, when

over 400 banners from across the jurisdiction processed through Kesh in celebration of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee—a proud milestone in our

collective memory.

In keeping with the charitable ethos of the Institution the designated charity for the day the MS Society will benefit from the street collection.

COLERAINE

Lodges from North Londonderry, City of Londonderry and East Donegal will this year gather in Coleraine to mark the 335th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

Coleraine District LOL No.2 will assemble on Union Street at 9:15am before stepping off at 9:30am for a route through the town which includes Railway Road, Church Street and The Diamond as they make their way to the assembly area to meet the visiting Lodges.

Members from the City of Londonderry Grand Orange Lodge, Limavady District LOL No. 6, and Macosquin District LOL No. 8 will arrive via Strand Road, and form up at Shuttle Hill from 10:30am ahead of the main parade which will begin at 11:15am and will be broadcast across the UK on GBNews.

The parade will make its way to the Demonstration Field behind Coleraine Leisure Centre. En route, the parade will salute the War Memorial in The Diamond, honouring those who served and paid the supreme sacrifice.

The Platform Proceedings, beginning at 2:15pm with Rt Wor. Bro. James Evans, County Grand Master as main speaker and will include a Religious Service led by Wor. Bro. Rev. Joseph Andrews, Grand Chaplain.

At 3:30pm, the return parade commences, led by Coleraine District LOL No.2. On Church Street they will open ranks and allow their guests to pass through as they make their way to their dispersal areas and transport. Marshals will be on hand throughout the day to ensure that this a successful and safe

event for all.

CULLYBACKEY

For the first time in living memory two districts will co-host what is known as the ‘Triangle’ Twelfth in the heart of Co. Antrim. This year, Portglenone District LOL No. 7

and Ahoghill District LOL No. 12 will jointly organise the Twelfth celebrations in the renowned village of Cullybackey.

The village has a long social, economic and industrial history. While, like many other villages, it has changed and expanded over the years, sadly it has lost some of its

traditional industries such as the linen mills which helped shape the lives of past generations.

Arthur Cottage, ancestral home of Chester Alan Arthur, Twenty-First President of the United States of America and the Cuningham Memorial Presbyterian Church built in 1881 by Miss Catherine and Miss Jane Cunningham in memory of their mother are just two of the village’s important and special landmarks. Education has also been very important in the village. The Buick Memorial Primary

School dominates the main street of Cullybackey. It was originally built in 1900 and then re-built in 1937.

One of the best-known inhabitants of the village has been Steven Davis, Northern Ireland’s most capped international footballer, who attended the Buick Memorial Primary before making 140 appearances for his country leading him to being awarded the MBE in 2017.

The two District Masters, Wor. Bro. Robert Hanna of Portglenone and Wor. Bro. Ian Small of Ahoghill look forward to welcoming the Brethren of the ‘Triangle’ to Cullybackey.

The parade will commence from Ard Na Maine at 12.30pm and proceed the full length of the village’s main street, taking the direct route to the Cullybackey Community

Playing fields.

The parade will be led by Brethren from Cullybackey District, followed by the lodges of Portglenone and Ahoghill and will include award winning bands such as Cullybackey Pipe Band, Killycoogan, Milltown and Killyless Accordion Bands together with McNeillstown Pipe Band, former world champions.

Platform proceedings will commence at 2:15pm led by Wor. Bro. Robert Edwards.

A large turnout of lambeg drums is also anticipated and they will join forces in a Massed Lambeg Drumming display in the demonstration field before the return parade leaves the field at 3:45pm and makes its way to the Fenaghy Road.

A warm Cullbackey welcome awaits locals and visitors alike. So, why not come along and experience our family friendly Twelfth for yourself.

LISBURN

This year, the City of Lisburn plays host to the 335th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne on Saturday, 12th July 2025, organised on behalf of the South Antrim Combine

by Lisburn District LOL No. 6.

The celebration promises to be a major cultural and historical event, with over 2,000 members of the Orange Institution—including Orangemen, women, and Juniors— with

65 lodges joining forces with up to 25 marching bands to commemorate one of the most significant events in British and Irish history.

Districts taking part include Royal Hillsborough District LOL No.19, Aghalee District LOL No.2, Glenavy District LOL No.4, Magheragall District LOL No.9, Ballinderry District LOL No.3, and Derriaghy District LOL No.11.

The day will be filled with music, pageantry, and celebration as they gather to mark their shared heritage and values. The main parade will begin at 11:30am from the assembly field at Wallace Park and proceed to QEII / Ballymacoss Playing Fields (The Brambles).

The parade route is as follows, Wallace Park (Magheralave Road), Railway Street, Market Square (through the ceremonial arch), Market Street, Smithfield Street,

Hillsborough Road, Governors Road, Longstone Street (Chapel Hill Roundabout), Thiepval Road, Prince William Road, Knockmore Road finishing at QEII / Ballymacoss Playing Fields, where the procession is expected to arrive at around 1:00pm.

Formal proceedings will commence at approximately 1:45pm and will include a short religious service by Wor. Bro. Rev. Stephen Kilpatrick, reflecting the Orange Institution’s commitment to Christian principles and faith.

Lisburn District is proud to welcome two distinguished speakers to this year’s platform Deputy First Minister and local MLA, Emma Little-Pengelly and Wor. Bro. Keith Harbinson (PAGM), Chairman of the Institution’s Recruitment & Retention Committee.

These addresses will focus on the enduring values of the Orange tradition—Faith, Culture, Charity, and Family—and the continued relevance of the Institution in today’s society.

The main field at The Brambles will be transformed into a festive hub for the entire community, offering, a variety of food and refreshment stalls, family-friendly entertainment, including bouncy castles and activities for children and a dedicated

Recruitment & Retention information stall, where visitors can learn more about the Orange Order, its history, values, and how to get involved

The celebration is open to all who wish to experience the richness of Ulster-Scots culture and the traditions of the Loyal Orders in a welcoming and positive atmosphere.

The return parade is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm, following the route of Knockmore Road, Ballinderry Road, Longstone, Chapel Hill and North Circular Road

Members of the public are advised to plan ahead for parking. While limited parking will be available at The Brambles, additional car parking is available at Trinity

Methodist Church and Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church. (Please note that parking fees may apply.)

DUNDONALD

Dundonald Purple Vine LOL 1056 are proudly hosting the 2025 North Down Combine 12th July Celebrations on behalf of Holywood District LOL No 14.

The last time the 12th July Celebrations were held in Dundonald was 1967.

At that time, the Demonstration Field was held in what was the old Polo Fields, these fields are now populated by Dundonald High School and we are delighted that the School Governors have kindly allowed us the use of these premises for this year’s Assembly and Demonstration Field.

39 Lodges and 28 bands will begin to parade from Dundonald Playing Fields at 12:15pm, Holywood District LOL No.14 will lead the parade with Dundonald Purple Vine LOL 1056 taking pride of place at the front of the District as host Lodge, followed by Newtownards District LOL No.4, Upper Ards District LOL No.11 and then Bangor District LOL No.18.

The Parade will exit the school grounds onto the Upper Newtownards Road (Country Bound Lanes), turning left onto Robbs Road before joining Church Road, Grahamsbridge Road, Comber Road (Belfast bound), before rejoining the Upper Newtownards Roads (City bound lanes from Ruby’s Bar to East Link Road junction) and

Upper Newtownards Road (Country bound lanes Dunlady Road to Dundonald High School).

It is envisaged that all Brethren and bands will be back in the Field for 2:00pm.

Platform proceedings will begin at 2:30pm. The platform party will include District Officers from the Combine, Wor. Bro. Joseph Kennaway BCM, Wor. Bro. David Brooks MLA, LOL 747, our two visiting District Mistresses and two members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland.

The Return Parade will commence at 4:30pm, leaving Dundonald High School Playing Pitches turning right onto the Upper Newtownards Road , Robbs Road, Church Road, Grahamsbridge Road, Comber Road. The Parade will officially conclude at the Comber Road / East Link road junction where Holywood District LOL No.14 will split and form a Guard of Honour for the visiting Brethren.

The visiting Districts will continue on to their dispersal points after which, Holywood District LOL No.14 will form up again continuing along the Comber Road to Rubys Bar for the playing of the National Anthem thus concluding the festivities.

Dundonald Orange Fest will see a number of pre-Twelfth events prior to the big day, all of which are being held in Moat Park Dundonald: Sunday, 6 th July - Afternoon Praise service

Monday, 7 th July - Ulster-Scots Cultural Day

Tuesday, 8 th July - Multi Cultural Food Festival

Wednesday, 9 th July - Country and Western Music festival

Thursday, 10th July - Battle of the Bands