Twelfth of July: IN PICTURES AND ON VIDEO – Eleventh Night bonfires go up in smoke amid jubilant scenes on loyalist estates across Northern Ireland

Here is just a small selection of some of the most eye-catching bonfires of this year’s Twelfth celebrations.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 9:50 am
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:00 am

The footage in the video are snapshots from the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown (which was actually lit last Friday, footage on Facebook), followed by Craigyhill in Larne (from PA), Kilcooley bonfire in Bangor (from Facebook), and Kilkeel bonfire in Co Down (from DUP MLA Diane Forsythe).

Meanwhile this morning, the News Letter intends to livestream the Belfast parade via Facebook.

To tune in, go to this link.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2022 - General view of the Loyalist bonfire which is claiming a new world record on July 11, 2022 in Larne, Northern Ireland. Loyalists bonfire builders have apparently broken the world record for a bonfire build ahead of the annual 12th of July celebrations which mark the protestant King William of Orange victory over the catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne. Firemen hosed down nearby properties to keep the exteriors cool and prevent them from catching fire. According to the official Guinness World Records the record for the tallest structure stands at The Craigyhill bonfire has been measured today at a height over 200 ft by an independent land survey company. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

CRAIGYHILL, LARNE
Pacemaker Press 12/07/22 Watchers on overlook the 11th Night Bonfires across Belfast from Cavehill Mountain on Tuesday Morning. Pic Pacemaker
Pacemaker Press: 11 July 2022: Enjoying the Pitt Park Bonfire in East Belfast on the 11th Night. Picture By : Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Pacemaker Press: 11 July 2022: Enjoying the fireworks at the Pitt Park Bonfire in East Belfast on the 11th Night. Picture By : Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Pitt Park bonfire
