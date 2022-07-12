Twelfth of July: IN PICTURES AND ON VIDEO – Eleventh Night bonfires go up in smoke amid jubilant scenes on loyalist estates across Northern Ireland

The footage in the video are snapshots from the Corcrain bonfire in Portadown (which was actually lit last Friday, footage on Facebook), followed by Craigyhill in Larne (from PA), Kilcooley bonfire in Bangor (from Facebook), and Kilkeel bonfire in Co Down (from DUP MLA Diane Forsythe).
Meanwhile this morning, the News Letter intends to livestream the Belfast parade via Facebook.
To tune in, go to this link.
More from this reporter:
Click here – Twelfth of July: WATCH moment world’s biggest-ever bonfire at Craigyhill in Larne collapses to the ground during evening of fireworks and festivities
Click here – Former would-be killer and ex-junior IRA leader among those involved with Irish language group that has been promised £4m by the Tories
Click here – No pyre higher than Craigyhill bonfire: Towering Larne structure succeeds in beating Guinness world record