Twelfth of July: Orangemen want to meet with teenagers who egged child and damaged cars saying ‘we must educate not criminalise’

In a statement today from the local Orangemen, they said that at 5.30pm “three young males aged approximately 16 years threw a number of eggs at young children and vehicles at Coalisland Orange Hall”.

Members of Coalisland Faith Defenders LOL 93 and Coalisland Jubilee Accordion Band had returned to the Orange Hall after attending the main south Tyrone demonstration in Castlecaulfield.

They said that four children aged five to nine were playing outside the hall “when the males approached them at the entrance and fired a number of eggs, hitting one of the children”.

The statement adds: “The teenagers then proceeded to damage four vehicles belonging to lodge and band members before running off towards the town centre. “Thankfully no major injuries were caused or damage to vehicles were sustained.

“For over 120 years, our Orange lodge and band in Coalisland have celebrated our culture and heritage with little or no trouble.

“This unsavoury incident has spoiled what was an excellent day demonstrating with our fellow brethren, sisters, and band members at the main Twelfth demonstration.

“It is important we don’t criminalise young people. Through education, we are able to understand each other’s traditions.

“Therefore, we would welcome the opportunity to meet with those involved and explain to them why our tradition and culture is important to us and that everyone respects this allowing us to celebrate in peace without the fear of violence or damage.”

