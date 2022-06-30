Two major parades taking place on Friday – one in Coleraine, one in Belfast – to mark the start of the Battle of the Somme

The July 1 Somme parade in Belfast, 2016

There will be a large-scale march in east Belfast involving some 31 bands, and another in Coleraine involving 20 bands.

TheBelfast march begins in Templemore Avenue in the east of the city at 7pm, with 2,100 notified participants.

It will proceed south to Willowfield, then east to Bloomfield and North Road before looping back towards Templemore via the Belmont and Holywood Roads – the same route which has been followed for decades.

Sometimes called the “mini-Twelfth” the parade is organised via Ballymacarrett District LOL6.

As in previous years, the Short Strand Residents’ Association (from the republican enclave of the same name) has complained about it and conditions have been imposed on the march – mainly that only hymns are to be played on the Albertbridge Road, which passes the enclave.

Meanwhile in Coleraine, the march is slated to involve 1,000 participants, and begins at 6.50pm at Killowen Orange Hall, proceeding through the neighbouring estate, over the old Bann Bridge, and to the Diamond war memorial.