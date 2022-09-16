VIDEO: British Empire legacy – African Church of Ireland clergyman calls on anti-colonial critics of the Queen to think again

Rev George Okikuolu, from Ibidan in south-west Nigeria, will be hosting two services of thanksgiving for her life in the days ahead – one today, one on Sunday.

Speaking to the News Letter, the 46-year-old (who was made rector of Dromara and Garvaghy in June) was asked about the criticism levelled against the monarchy for its association with the British Empire.

Rev Okikuolu said that the events of bygone centuries “should not be used as a judgement or a yardstick for the present monarch’s rule”.

Rev George Okikiolu

He added: “What I’d say to that point of view is people need to be realistic. We’re all human, and the sad history of the past is something people need to move on from, for me.”

He also said that there had been positive aspects to the Empire, saying for instance that Britain was among the first nations to abolish slavery,in the early 1800s (and in 1852 the Royal Navy bombarded Lagos to depose a local ruler – partly on the grounds that the ruler would not abolish slavery).

“We should be more positive than negative,” Rev Okikuolu said.

“In so many ways English people have also been beneficial to us. They’ve helped us in so many ways. I’ve heard people in the past say how they wish we were back under the English rule, because at the minute the level of injustice in Nigeria is unbearable.

“In the last few years we’ve been trying everything possible since we’re out of the colonial rule to make sure we do well. But how well have we done? That’s a question we need to ask ourselves.

“My dad said to me that in Nigeria before independence when he was working he enjoyed a better life. When you finished your schooling there’s always a job ready for you. But now... there is no job.

“From the stories I heard from my dad and other people who were born at that time, they actually believed they lived a better life under the British compared to what the state-of-living is presently after the British have left.”

‘MY SOVEREIGN LADY’:

As for the monarchy, he said: “My view of the royal family is a very positive view. They’ve done all they need to do to make the world a better place. They’re nice people, lovely people. The Queen in particular has shown a very good interest in Africa.

“Did you know Queen Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen when she was in Africa? She was in Kenya!

“To me she was my sovereign lady, who was first named Queen when she was on African soil. That shows a loyalty to the African people.

“As an African, I feel very proud, and it’s a privilege I’ll be celebrating the Queen and royal family at this time of her passing.”

COMMONWEALTH MEANS ‘SHARED VALUES’:

He said being part of the Commonwealth today is a display of “shared values”.

“I believe there’s a very good relationship there and I personally am very happy to be someone from the Commonwealth,” he said.

As to those who question the tangible merits of the Commonwealth, he said “if there is no benefit, no country would want to be a member!” (there are presently 56 member states).

He noted that the UK military had offered help in the Nigerian government’s battle against the Islamist Boko Haram militia as evidence of the modern-day bond between the nations.