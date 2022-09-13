WATCH and LISTEN: Wave of cheers follows royal convoy through Belfast city centre as well-wishers hail King Charles III

Royal well-wishers of all ages were dotted along crash barriers lining Donegall Square and Chichester Street and, minute by minute, these people were joined by others, many of whom carried miniature Ulster Banners and Union Flags.

By 1.30pm the crowd at the barriers was three or four deep.

Then by 2pm it was six or seven deep, right along Chichester Street.

13/09/22 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA..King Charles passes through Belfast City Centre this afternoon.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

And all of it to catch just the merest fleeting glimpse of the new King and his consort.

When the moment came at about 2.45pm, a cavalcade of motorbikes was followed by black 4X4s, from which royal hands waved – all greeted by a tremendous cheer which rippled from east to west through the city centre as the convoy passed.