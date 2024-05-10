Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today is the very last day that Great Victoria Street Train Station will be open, with a departure at about 11.30 tonight being the last service the station will ever host.

The station in central Belfast is to be shuttered and eventually razed as part of Translink’s plans to build a far bigger bus-and-rail station nearby called Grand Central Station.

It’s part of a general overhaul of the rail network in Belfast which has seen Central Station revamped and renamed Lanyon Place, and has seen Yorkgate station demolished and replaced with a radically-new York Street station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Watson and Kay McCarthy wave farewell to a departing train at Great Victoria Street Station yesterday morning

The original Great Victoria Street station shut in 1978, and it was then re-opened in 1995.

The reason it needs to close at this particular time is so that Northern Ireland Railways (the subsidary of Translink which runs the rail network) can divert the tracks to the new station, which is due to open in the latter quarter of this year:

It is expected that substitute bus services will replace train ones in the meantime.

Great Victoria Street station when it opened in 1995

One of those bidding the old station goodbye was Philip O’Neill, aged 62.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had worked on the railways for 42 years until a couple of years ago, starting as a kind of engineering apprentice in 1979 and working his way up to become chief operations officer.

He recalled the tough times back then, when he was tasked with keeping the cross-border rail line open in the face of IRA bomb attacks on lines and bridges.

"It was a very, very quick education,” he said. “It was almost like dog years – what you learned in one year was like seven anywhere else.”

Asked if the (re)openeing of Great Victoria Street in 1995 signalled Belfast’s emergence from the darkest days of the Troubles, he said: “Absolutely. It was clearly a renaissance – primarily for rail, but more widely for public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been hugely successful, but its success is such that it has outgrown its capacity.”

There were school groups visiting the station yesterday, as well as a choir, to mark its final day.

"It’s one of those bittersweet moments, marking a point in history,” Translink CEO Chris Conway told the News Letter.

"This station itself has been here about 30 years but there has been a Great Victoria Street station going back to the mid-1800s, so there’s a lot of history in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But by the same token, we’re making way for a brand new station which is going to transform public transport in Northern Ireland.”

The large-scale re-jig of Belfast’s railway stations is intended to rectify a long-standing anomaly: namely, that Belfast’s main station was not actually in the city centre.

For years, Central Station was the principle junction and the departure point for the cross-border Enterprise train.

But its name was always a misnomer, given that it stood about half-a-mile east of the city centre, whilst Great Victoria Street was closer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Great Victoria Street’s replacement station, Grand Central, will be the primary hub for the city’s rail network.