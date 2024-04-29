Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​With the old Yorkgate station set for demolition next Monday, the new one is now up-and-running two years and millions of pounds after work first began.

York Street stands just to the northern edge of the city centre, almost opposite the Cityside shopping and cinema complex.

The new Yorkgate (now York Street) station in north Belfast, April 29, 2024

The old station was perched atop a steep hill, accessible either by four flights of steps or by pathways cut through dense bushes which attracted drug dealers. The station building itself was small, cold, unloved, and unloveable.

The bushes were removed several years ago and the station was somewhat revamped, but this was just to prolong its life until the new one came along.

What’s changed now is that the big hill upon which the old station stands has been largely removed, meaning the entrance to the new station (which has been built right next to the old one) is now much closer to the road.

What’s more there are now three floors instead of one: firstly the entrance, then up the escalator to the main lobby where there’s a cafe and views looking out across the nearby estates – then, if passengers need to cross to the citybound platforms, there’s one more floor.

The old Yorkgate (now York Street) station in north Belfast, 2019

There, a large “skybridge” (as Translink call it) has replaced the old corrugated metal walkway over the tracks between platforms.

There is also a cafe and a number of automated ticket machines.

The infrastructure minister John O’Dowd turned up to inaugurate the new station, which first opened to visitors one day earlier.

One of those who remembers the old one was the city’s High Sheriff Sammy Douglas (a DUP councillor) who said it had been “grim”.

The even older Yorkgate (now York Street) station in north Belfast, 2014

"Such a transformation,” he said on Monday.

"“Fair play to Translink for initiating this, and the department for supporting it.

"When you go across Europe and see stations like this here, it’s great to see Belfast come into the real world.”